"We can talk about Russ, we can talk about LeBron... If Anthony Davis isn't one of the 5 best players in the NBA, the Lakers are not going to win" - Charles Barkley believes AD is going to be the difference-maker for the LA Lakers this season

Charles Barkley openly said that Anthony Davis will need to be one of the best players this season for the Lakers to win the championship. The Hall of Famer was very clear that AD is one of the key pieces of the team. He added that it will need a big season from him to help the Los Angeles Lakers overcome other challengers and get to their 18th championship.

AD has so far looked brilliant for the Purple and Gold. He is currently averaging 24.7 PPG and 11.4 RPG and has been excellent on the defensive end for the team. Charles Barkley is one of the legends of the game and certainly knows what AD is capable of. Speaking about his importance to this Lakers team on NBA TNT, he said:

"We can talk about Russ, we can talk about LeBron... If Anthony Davis isn't one of the 5 best players in the NBA, the Lakers are not going to win. Because Utah and Denver are clearly better. I think the Lakers are in the next group, but Utah and Denver are the two best teams in the West in my opinion."

Charles Barkley is known for his wild takes in the league. However, this one certainly makes a lot of sense, as AD definitely will need to play a big role for the Lakers success in this team. He is one of the best big's in the league and will be an exciting player to watch out for this season.

Los Angeles Lakers' Big 3 combine for 84 points in a close win against the Houston Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers put on a great showing against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Their Big 3 combined for 84 points to lead the Lakers to a 119-117 win on the night. LeBron James led the way for the Purple and Gold as he registered 30 points and 10 assists while shooting 61.9% from the field.

Russell Westbrook's constant attack toward the rim helped him score 27 points. He also contributed with 9 rebounds and 7 assists to make things easy for the Lakers. Anthony Davis also had a big night, as he scored 27 points and looked great on defense with 3 blocks to his name.

Carmelo Anthony once again had a big night off the bench as he scored 15 on the night to help the Lakers to a win. The Purple and Gold have won three in three and look to have found their rhythm. If the Big 3 continues powering its way through with such big performances, it will certainly become very difficult to stop the Lakers. They next face the young Oklahoma City Thunder, the same team they lost to last week. However, the Purple and Gold will look to seek revenge and get to their sixth win of the season at home.

