“We completely skipped film”- How Al Horford helped inspire a historic Boston Celtics comeback by taking the team to play golf

The confident Boston Celtics were suddenly reeling, desperately looking for answers three games into the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. Boston collapsed in Games 1 and 2 and was run off the court by Jimmy Butler and crew in Game 3.

Running out of ideas and sensing the disconnect and anxiety, veteran Al Horford urged coach Joe Mazzulla to allow the team to do something unexpected.

Later, Grant Williams had to say about what happened that day (via Jared Weiss):

“We completely skipped film.”

The Boston Celtics knew they were blowing coverages, committing numerous unforced turnovers and playing without pride. They probably needed something a little lighter than their coach’s usual pounding of mistakes that were unerringly caught on film.

After the loss in Game 2, Mazzulla admitted that the Celtics lost their sense of urgency. In Game 3, he bravely shouldered the blame, telling the media that he just couldn’t get the players to be ready.

The Boston Celtics’ Game 3 loss was so brutal that even the legendary Magic Johnson felt bad for the team he considered his nemesis. Several former players such as Charles Barkley, Vince Carter and Tim Legler called out the Celtics’ lack of mental toughness and heart.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson In my 44 years of being associated with the NBA I never thought I’d see a Boston Celtics team, a franchise with 17 Championships, quit. I know Celtics fans all over the world must be disgusted and devastated. The Miami Heat blew them out 128-102 in Game 3. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… In my 44 years of being associated with the NBA I never thought I’d see a Boston Celtics team, a franchise with 17 Championships, quit. I know Celtics fans all over the world must be disgusted and devastated. The Miami Heat blew them out 128-102 in Game 3. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Al Horford knew his team needed to step outside the boiling cauldron of the ECF and take in the situation from a lighter perspective. The veteran was reportedly awful at golf, but what he accomplished made wonders.

The lethargic Celtics suddenly found life and staved off elimination in Game 4. They’ve been surviving since then by winning Games 5 and 6.

Boston is carrying the momentum of a three-game winning streak that is highlighted by Derrick White’s improbable buzzer-beater in Game 6. The Celtics have been playing like a team again, especially in their latest win.

The Cs shot just 7-35 (20.0%) from deep, their worst in the series and still managed to win. A week ago, they would have rolled over as they did in Game 3.

Al Horford’s golf game may need a ton of work but his leadership and man management are A+.

The Boston Celtics proved that they can win ugly against the Miami Heat

Before Game 6, the team that won the three-point shooting always emerged as the winner. The Boston Celtics are 38-2 when they shoot at least 40.0% from long range. Some analysts were wondering if the Celtics can win while struggling from their bread and butter.

The Green Machine proved in Game 6 that they can win when their shots are not falling - barely. They lost a 10-point lead with under four minutes and dodged two Duncan Robinson three-pointers. Boston tied the series by playing gritty, ugly basketball with a dose of White magic.

The Boston Celtics know that if they just stick to their game plan and execute with poise, they will be hard to beat. Erik Spoelstra’s team will come out aggressive with their season on the line. The Celtics have 48 minutes to show they have what it takes to return to the NBA finals.

