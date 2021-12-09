“We didn’t care until the playoffs” - Kevin Love reflects on his time with the carefree but clutch 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers side

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers has fondly reminisced his team's run to the 2016 NBA championship. He said that their carefree and clutch mentality that season helped them go all the way.

The team that won the 2016 championship had many interesting personalities, including Love. Along with being a big player for the team, the forward also played a key role in keeping the team chemistry in place.

The 33-year-old recently appeared on the 'Full Bodied' show with former Cavs teammate Channing Frye. The main highlight of their conversation was the 2016 Cavs team that won the championship. Both agreed that the team only cared about the playoffs, and showed up big time when that part of the season came around.

Speaking about the same, Kevin Love talked about how an 'underachieving regular-season team of all time' turned things around:

"We didn't realize exactly what we had, what we had was so special. Like I look back, and I think when you reach the pinnacle, when you're at the top, you want that, it's like a drug, you want that, and you want that every single year."

"So to come from a situation like were to come into that and win a championship, it's life changing. It's a life changing experience. We were the most talented, underachieving regular season team of all time, easily. We didn't care until the playoffs... Honestly we were 'Days of our Lives'. We had so many storylines; we thrived under chaos, but when it came time, we had fun, and we had the best time."

Channing Frye and Kevin Love also discussed the team's love for wine. Frye is the co-owner of 'Chosen Family Wines', a venture which Love recently joined.

The duo said this move was supposed to take place, as the two had been planning for the same since their years of playing together with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Can the Cleveland Cavaliers sustain their brilliance until the end of the season?

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. They are 14-12 on the season to sit seventh in the East. This is the best the Cavaliers have played since LeBron James left.

The injury to Collin Sexton was a big blow. However, the team is holding up pretty strongly, putting in some terrific performances. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland have all been doing a great job of carrying the team to success. The three have been combing well, and are now called the 'Big 3' in Cleveland.

With Garland out, many would have expected the team to lose their way. However, it looks like Coach JB Bickerstaff has found a way to keep the Cavaliers competitive.

To support these youngsters, the Cavaliers also have veterans like Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love, both of whom have played their roles to perfection.

The team has all the tools necessary to continue their brilliance this season. Having not made a playoff appearance since 2018, the team's goal this season will be to get into the postseason.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers continue playing the way they have been so far, they are definitely on track to achieve that and get back to the playoffs, where they have thrived earlier.

