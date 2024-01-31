“We don’t want you”: Chants rain down on D'Angelo Russell in Atlanta amid trade drama during Hawks-Lakers 

D'Angelo Russell and the LA Lakers are currently playing against the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena. Russell has been heavily rumored to be traded for Atlanta's Dejounte Murray for several weeks now. However, it appears that Hawks fans aren't too fond of the idea and are blatantly expressing distaste through their chants.

During the first half of the Lakers vs Hawks matchup, fans in Atlanta were chanting out loud that they didn't want Russell to suit up for their team.

The Hawks fans chanted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We don’t want you.”

Expand Tweet

Either Hawks fans genuinely don't want Russell to get traded for Murray or it could be because of his slow start in the first half. As of the first two quarters of the Tuesday night matchup, D-Lo has only contributed four points, one assist, and one rebound so far. Given the underwhelming figures, Atlanta fans could be afraid that D'Angelo would pull off something similar if he suited up for the Hawks.

Lakers trading D'Angelo Russell to the Hawks is 'unrealistic' at this point

Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers

For a while now, the LA Lakers have shown a willingness to explore options for parting ways with D'Angelo Russell. This decision stems from the team's disappointment with the 27-year-old's performance, which has fallen short of expectations in the early months of the season. Russell's inability to meet the team's standards may have prompted the Lakers to consider seeking a replacement who could contribute more effectively.

Among the players the Lakers eyed as a potential replacement was Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks. Both Russell and Murray fulfill similar roles within their respective teams. However, Murray's standout performances have drawn attention, especially compared to Russell's lackluster showing. The Lakers, who are in desperate need of a consistent scorer to bolster their chances of securing victories, have found Murray's performance appealing.

Yet, in a surprising turn of events, D'Angelo Russell has recently elevated his game and begun meeting the Lakers' expectations.

Over his last eight games, Russell has delivered stellar performances, putting up numbers reminiscent of an All-Star. He scored over 30 points in two of these games and recorded high-scoring performances in the other six. With Russell's newfound consistency and impressive displays, the Lakers have seemingly reconsidered their interest in acquiring Murray.

According to information shared by Brooklyn Nets beat reporter Erik Slater, sources close to NBA correspondent Marc Stein have indicated that the Lakers' pursuit of Dejounte Murray has cooled off in light of Russell's recent resurgence. Moreover, one source hinted that completing a trade for Murray may now be deemed "unrealistic" given Russell's improved form.

With only a little over a week remaining until the NBA trade deadline, D'Angelo Russell's drastic improvement could be the main reason why the Lakers haven't pulled the trigger in trading him yet. Hopefully, Russell could consistently keep up his scorching hot game to avoid his trade scenario.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!