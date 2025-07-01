“We exceeded expectations”: Kevin Durant's honest theory on OKC’s short-lived superteam with James Harden and Russell Westbrook

After the OKC Thunder's first NBA title win in over 46 years, what could have been of the Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden trio has been heavily debated. Durant gave his honest theory on the team and its short-lived existence during a conversation posted on Tuesday.

Ad

In an appearance on the "Mind the Game" podcast, Durant discussed the team's rise to success, offering a personal take to hosts LeBron James and Steve Nash. The Thunder team was an iconic one, but couldn't achieve the success it once promised.

With the trio being drafted by the franchise, their rise was sudden, as they led the Thunder to the playoffs in their first season together and reached the conference finals the following year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In their third full season, they exceeded all expectations, reaching the NBA Finals, losing to the Miami Heat. However, their downfall came as quickly as their ascent. Looking back at his Thunder days, Durant said:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I think we exceeded expectations with that team. And when you reach the finals and you go through a run like that so quick, I don't think a GM or owner was ready for that."

Ad

"We sped up the timeline all of us, each individual player. ... I am averaging 30 (points per game) at 21 years old, Russell is 22 years old, he's an All-Star, James, Sixth Man at 25. we sped up the timeline and they (weren't) ready for that. That's just my theory."

Ad

The Thunder trio didn't last long as Harden was shipped off to the Rockets after their NBA Finals loss in 2012, while Durant moved to the Warriors in 2016.

Kevin Durant expresses his views on small guards while explaining one certain trait they need to have

During his appearance on "Mind the Game," Kevin Durant discussed various subjects of basketball with Steve Nash and LeBron James. One such topic revolved around smaller guards not existing in the NBA today.

Ad

Durant emphasized that smaller guards under 6'2" could not start in the NBA today, highlighting a key factor necessary for them to succeed in the modern game.

"I don't know if the 6'2 and under guard is at a premium no more as a starter, maybe as a backup," he said. "You can't get picked on defense, that's the thing, cause we play such a pick on game that, if you can't guard, they will bring up every single play," Durant continued.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant's comments underline the evolution of the guards in the modern era, with smaller guards becoming more of an extinct breed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More