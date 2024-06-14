Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel has been enjoying her vacation time in Miami with her children. In an Instagram story update, she shared a hilarious video clip of her riding a jet-ski with a friend. The two of them eventually fell off the watercraft. However, she followed it up with an update that they were fine after that fall.

Originally, the prior clip was the two enjoying the scenery from their jet-ski session, and all seemed to be fine. Additionally, the Minnesota Timberwolves star's girlfriend included the caption, "Before the great ...," which was a comedic way to allude to the falling incident.

Robel said in her Instagram story that she and her friend did all they could to avoid their plunge into the water.

"Fall! Please know we are fighting for our lives," Robel posted.

Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel's Instagram story showcased her falling off a jet-ski

It was also shared by X user worldcinema (@theworldcinemaa).

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend embracing the Timberwolves star after a big Game 7 win against the Denver Nuggets

After winning a pivotal Game 6 at home, Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves had to head back to Denver for a nerve-wracking Conference Semifinals Game 7. Nothing gets NBA fans more excited than a do-or-die playoff matchup.

At the same time, it adds pressure on the stars to play at a high level. It's a great opportunity to show fans and the league about the kind of player one is. Looking at the NBA landscape, Edwards is being marketed as one of the bright young stars of the league.

To support the Timberwolves guard, Robel was at the game at Ball Arena. She even posted pictures of her time there, including a video of her embracing Edwards. The short clip featured the couple walking in the dugout after the impressive 98-90 win.

Robel showed up in a shirt with a design of Edwards' poster dunk printed on the center. She paired her outfit with cargo pants and a pair of blue AE 1 sneakers.

Robel is no stranger to supporting Edwards in his NBA outings. The two-time NBA All-Star even dedicated a 44-point performance on Jan. 23, 2023, to his girlfriend for her birthday. The young star poured on his shotmaking ability against the Houston Rockets in an incredible showing.