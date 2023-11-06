“We have to finish our breakfast" - NBA GM gives key insights into Oklahoma City Thunder's future

The Oklahoma City Thunder are groomed to be the team of the future. They feature a very young core led by All-NBA First Team member and FIBA Basketball World Cup bronze medalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and star rookie Chet Holmgren.

They also have a huge stockpile of future draft picks, who could either become future key players or parts of future trade packages to land some veteran help. However, early into the 2023-24 season, the Thunder look poised to at least vie for a playoff spot, going 3-3.

When asked if it's time to call it "win now", Sam Presti, their executive vice president and long-time general manager, stayed mum:

"I'd rather not be in the business of predictions, but I think with where we are, it's mostly about observations. And we're good with that."

He urged fans to tone down their expectations:

"I'm not trying to dismiss everyone's excitement, but ... we have to finish our breakfast before we start acting like we're on the cusp of something."

"Finishing our breakfast" might mean the Thunder need to set the tone early into the regular season and even the In-Season tournament before they can gauge if they're primed for a playoff run.

Sam Presti aware of Oklahoma City Thunder's potential hype

As mentiored earlier, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a lot of future draft picks, which means they have control of their immediate future.

Sam Presti, though, is aware that the fans might quickly insert the Oklahoma City Thunder into the conversation if a superstar veteran suddenly becomes up for trade. Presti said:

"We will be in the conversation or people will put us in the conversation?"

Oklahoma City Thunder's involvement in James Harden trade

Curiously enough, Oklahoma was indirectly in the mix during the trade that involved their former superstar, James Harden.

To make additional room for the trade package that eventually gained the approval from the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder sent a protected 2026 first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, which in turn was shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers in the final deal for James Harden.

The Clippers eventually gave the Thunder the right to swap first-round picks in the 2027 NBA Draft. Before the trade, the Thunder held three first-round picks for 2026, but the Harden trade assured them that they will get to pick earlier in the 2027 draft.

For the record, the Thunder have 14 first-round and 22 second-round picks plus numerous pick swaps over the next seven NBA Draft events. It means they have all the tools to become a powerhouse team during the 2030s.