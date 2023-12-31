"We forgive you": Tyrese Haliburton's dad's mature reaction to Wally Szczerbiak's 'wannabe All-Star' take revealed

All is now well between Tyrese Haliburton’s father and New York Knicks color commentator Wally Szczerbiak after the one-time NBA All-Star apologized for his rude ‘wannabe All-Star’ take on the Indiana Pacers’ Haliburton last season.

The moment came following the Pacers’ 140-126 victory over the Knicks on Saturday in Indiana where Haliburton had a double-double of 22 points and 23 assists.

Haliburton and Szczerbiakhad a brief encounter afterwards where they cleared the air on the matter and parted amicably. The former Minnesota Timberwolves star shared what took place between him and Haliburton’s father during his postgame report, saying:

"I told him 'My apologies, that was not my finest hour' when I called his son a wannabe fake all-star. He's an absolute superstar…He said 'Don't worry about it. We've all had moments like that. We forgive you my man'"

Szczerbiak made the infamous take in New York’s 109-106 victory over Indiana last December. In one of Haliburton’s shot attempt, the Knicks commentator said:

"Mister supposed wannabe fake All-Star with a big miss."

The former NBA player issued a public apology to the Pacers star afterward.

Last season was a breakthrough year for the now fourth-year player out of Iowa State. He had averages of 20.7 points, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals to earn his first All-Star selection.

In the ongoing NBA campaign, Tyrese Haliburton continues his splendid showing and ascent, going for a team-high 24.7 points and 12.4 assists, along with four rebounds and a steal in 34.1 minutes.

Tyrese Haliburton ties Pacers record with 23 assists against Knicks

Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton made franchise history by tying a team record and establishing a career-high with 23 assists in their 140-126 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday.

He tied the franchise record with an assist to teammate Andrew Nembhard with 1:05 remaining in the game. The dime pulled him even with Jamaal Tinsley, who set the team's mark of 23 assists against Washington on Nov. 22, 2001.

Haliburton also had 22 points in the win over the Knicks, making it back-to-back 20-20 games for him, following his 21 points and 20 assists against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

This allowed him to join NBA legends Magic Johnson and John Stockton as the only players with consecutive outings of 20 points and 20 assists in league history. Haliburton’s 43 assists in his last two games upped his season average to 12.8 dimes, first in the league.