"We did have some fun playing some GM scenarios" - Danny Green spills the beans on the 76ers-Ben Simmons saga, reveals players used to send mock trades on group chats

Danny Green stated that players within the Philadelphia 76ers would discuss possible trade options for Ben Simmons.

The veteran has been a very important part of the Philadelphia 76ers ever since he moved to the team last season. Green appeared on 'The Ryen Russillo Podcast' and revealed a few inside scoops on what the team went through with all the uncertainties surrounding Simmons' stint with the 76ers.

He stated that teammates used to actively discuss possible player options for the three-time All-Star. Green revealed they would also jokingly involve each other's names in the trade. Speaking more about the same, Green said:

"We'd actually throw out some ideas out there if what could happen or what we could get or who we could get? who would we trade for? cause we knew Ben wasn't happy and we was like 'Alright, who can we get for him', we played a lot of different scenarios."

"A lot of us did joke around, 'Yo I'm gonna a be in that package, so I wont be around, so it was good seeing you guys' that type of deal. But we kept locked in and focused on what we needed to do. We did have some fun playing GM scenarios, none of us are the GM's, but if we were what we would try to get?"

Players in the 76ers locker room would openly discuss who they would trade Ben Simmons for. They did not expect to get a big asset like James Harden in return.

- Danny Green on Philly sports radio this morning

(via the Ryan Rusillo Show)



- Danny Green on Philly sports radio this morning



Players in the 76ers locker room would openly discuss who they would trade Ben Simmons for. They did not expect to get a big asset like James Harden in return.- Danny Green on Philly sports radio this morning(via the Ryan Rusillo Show)

The 76ers actually got a terrific package in the trade for Ben Simmons as they acquired James Harden, who is one of the most reputed scorers in the league.

This not only gives them an able point guard who can make big plays but also gives them a big scoring option alongside Joel Embiid, who is currently one of the most dominant bigs in the league.

Many on the 76ers team tried reaching out to Ben Simmons

Danny Green and several others on the team tried reaching out to Ben Simmons but didn't get a response from him. The 35-year-old stated that the former rookie of the year changed his phone number and all their attempts of reaching out to him failed. Speaking about the same, he said:

" I think we all tried at different point to reach out, so yeah that time where we were supposed to fly to LA before the training camp started to talk to him and I was going back anyway, that was my last weekend and I had my house there."

"I guess the other group of guys canceled, but they just weren't coming, the team was setting something for us, when when they hear that he wasn't interested in the meeting, they kind of just let the planes die out."

The Wooderboys @wooderboys



“It wasn’t about the fans…It was a personal thing for me” - Ben Simmons



A grievance from Ben Simmons and his representation is expected to be filed soon, with the reception he encounters at Thursday's Sixers-Nets game serving as a potential piece of their case to recoup money he lost in fines this season.

The media reported that members of the 76ers tried to reach out to Ben Simmons. Despite all of their attempts, the youngster was adamant about not meeting anyone and wanting his way out.

Danny Green, a three-time NBA champion on a personal level, tried getting to him, but he still stayed put on his decision to never play for the 76ers. Green further added:

"I don't know if his number had changed, I think his number might have changed at that point, I don't know, but I reached out on a personal level and said, 'Look man, we can turn this thing around, lets just sit down and talk' I send out a couple of text messages different times throughout the couple of weeks of seeing where he was at"

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Watch the Nets take on the 76ers TONIGHT on Philly fans are showing NO mercy on Ben Simmons tonightWatch the Nets take on the 76ers TONIGHT on @NBAonTNT Philly fans are showing NO mercy on Ben Simmons tonight 💀Watch the Nets take on the 76ers TONIGHT on @NBAonTNT. https://t.co/KYA4k77aFq

Ben Simmons was a vital part of the 76ers organization and the team wanted to work things out with him. However, he was mentally disintegrated and did not want to be a part of a team that doubted his capabilities during the playoffs.

Simmons will not have the best of times at the Wells Fargo Center when the Brooklyn Nets take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Although he won't be playing, reports have suggested that he will be out there on the bench.

A hostile welcome could be expected as his exit not only disappointed his teammates but also the entire city of Philadelphia.

