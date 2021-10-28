“We had the game in our hands and we lost it, simple as that” - Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis react to LA Lakers’ loss to Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis were pretty straightforward in their assessment of the LA Lakers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

After leading the game by 26 points, the Lakers fell to the Thunder 115-123 on the back of some costly turnovers and severe defensive lapses.

When asked by Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about the shift in momentum in the game, Anthony Davis had this to say:

"Well, they kind of went on a run to end the second. You know, we were up 26 and they cut it to 16 going into the half. Made two in the half or something like that. And then their momentum came into the third quarter and we came out, hit some tough shots, some turnovers and they made us pay on the other end with transitions, and then their guys got hot from three."

"You know, we say it all year, guys are going to play their best. Baze (Darius Bazley), you know, some other guys who haven't made shots all year from three and, you know. Baze went four-for-eight, other guys made shots. But, you know, this was a game we were definitely supposed to win. Not supposed to lose at all. But we learn from it, you know, and move forward."

Russell Westbrook also chimed in with his thoughts on the LA Lakers' performance against his former team, saying:

"Well, I mean, I agree with AD (Anthony Davis). We had the game in our hands and we lost the game. Simple as that"

The LA Lakers will have a number of questions to answer regarding their intensity issues and their inability to close out games.

The LA Lakers' blow a 26-point lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook had a costly 10 turnovers for the LA Lakers against the Oklahoma City Thunder

There are a number of reasons why the LA Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The one that stands out the most is intensity.

After a stellar first quarter that saw them lead 41-19, the Lakers just took their foot off the pedal for the rest of the game. The Thunder simply capitalized on the lack of discipline shown by their opponents.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder are a poor perimeter-shooting team, they caught fire in the third, courtesy of some outstanding shooting by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. The Thunder ended the third quarter with a lead over the Lakers.

The LA Lakers' misery continued with a series of horrible possessions and turnovers. Although Russell Westbrook recorded his first triple-double in a Laker uniform, he also had 10 turnovers in the game.

The LA Lakers went cold from the three-point line in the second half. Their rebounding effort also started to fade as they were outrebounded 42-40.

While fans may argue that LeBron James' absence impacted the outcome of the game, the Lakers faced a team with one of the worst records in the league.

As contenders, the LA Lakers need to solve their team problems if they are to make a run at the title. Heading into their next game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers will hope to secure a win and prevent another streak of losses this season.

