"We getting Wizards Michael Jordan this year" - Lakers fans panic as LeBron James ruled out for opener vs Warriors with sciatica pain

The Lakers fans, especially the ones waiting to see LeBron James suit up for his 23rd season, may have to wait a little longer than the season opener to see their favorite player play.

On Thursday, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that James will miss the first three to four weeks of the season due to a sciatica injury. The insider broke the news to the community through a post on his X account.

"Lakers star LeBron James is sidelined for at least 3 to 4 weeks due to sciatica on his right side. He is out for the start of the 2025-26 NBA season," Charania tweeted.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Lakers star LeBron James is sidelined for at least 3 to 4 weeks due to sciatica on his right side. He is out for the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

The fans online flooded the post's comment section with their opinions on the Lakers superstar missing out on the season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.

"Sounds like we getting Wizards Jordan this year," one fan said.

Wyatt Wilburt @WyattWilburt Sounds like we getting Wizards Jordan this year

"Right after his the second decision? Some nerve he has 🤦‍♂️" another fan said.

"Hot take, it’s an excuse to sit out the beginning of the season bc he was gassed in playoffs. My king is getting old," another fan said.

One fan compared the Lakers star to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to make a point about dedication.

"Kobe shot free throws with a torn Achilles and put up SIXTY as a 41 year old man to close out his career. LeBron couldn’t be bothered showing up for opening night 😭" teh fan commented.

edward @onbrandviews Kobe shot free throws with a torn Achilles and put up SIXTY as a 41 year old man to close out his career. LeBron couldn’t be bothered showing up for opening night 😭

"LeSciatica. Michael Jordan would have played thru it," another fan said.

"Sciatica relief if it’s herniated disc related is very optimistic for 3-4 weeks. More like 2-3 months at least," another fan said.

LeBron James will turn 41 years old in December this year; however, he was still among some of the best players in the league last season. The Lakers star averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game on 51.3% field goal shooting.

LeBron James reveals his offseason approach and talks about his new interest in golf

On Wednesday's episode of the 'Mind the Game' podcast, NBA legend Steve Nash asked LeBron James to talk about his offseason approach this summer. The Lakers star revealed that he had been focusing on being off-court and had developed an interest in golf.

"I try to stay off the courtas much as possible," James said. "I actually wanteed to challenge the mind with something else and I actually ended up picked up golf a little bit." (Timestamp: 4:52)

"The biggest thing with golf is like, this is the first time I have played an individual sport. So there is no trying to make sure the teammate is in the right spot or I need my teammate to make this right play or he needs me to make the right play, in order for us to win. It's me versus each holee."

LeBron James was seen spending the offseason golfing multiple times. He has grown fond of the sport and was actively honing his skills in it.

