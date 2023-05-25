"We don't give a s**t" - Erik Spoelstra responds to people calling Miami Heat 'underdogs' despite 3-1 lead

The Miami Heat were unable to close out the series against the Boston Celtics in a 116-99 Game 4 loss. The Eastern Conference finals matchup is now at 3-1 with Game 5 tonight at Boston's TD Garden.

Throughout the Heat's playoff run, they have been branded as "underdogs" being the eighth seed and with only one All-Star in Jimmy Butler. During the team's morning shootaround, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra responded to being overlooked by the media.

"We don't give a s**t," Spoelstra said. "We're trying to compete. This is a great opportunity and our guys love these kind of challenges. [They] love to compete and [they] love the playoffs. They love playing in an environment like this. This is what it's about. You want to be present for the competitive nature of what we can expect tonight. That's how our guys are wired."

During their play-in tournament against the Atlanta Hawks, the Miami Heat lost with a score of 116-105. It was a disappointment as Miami (seventh place) ranked higher than Atlanta (eighth place) entering the tournament.

The Heat were also down 3 points with 3:47 left to go in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls. However, they were able to rally behind the combined efforts of Jimmy Butler and Max Strus to secure the win.

Miami went on to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks for two upset victories to propel them to the Eastern Conference finals.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on dropping Game 4 at home

Following the loss at home, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra responded to being asked if doubts have started to creep in.

“No, I don’t — I didn’t sense any of that,” Spoelstra insisted. “At some point, this is great competition. Sometimes it can get skewed because, whatever, the 3-0 but we have great respect for Boston, what they’re capable of. They’re a dynamic offensive team. It takes extraordinary efforts and commitment to get the job done."

Spoelstra gave the Boston Celtics their flowers as they shot for 51.2%, including 40.0% from 3-point range. Aside from Boston's hot shooting, they also put the clamps on the Heat's offense as they shot for only 43.6%, including 25.0% from 3-point range.

The Miami Heat were also much more careless with the basketball compared to the Boston Celtics. The Heat committed 15 turnovers in the ball game, while the Celtics had 10 turnovers.

