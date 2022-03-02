"We go to the Lakers highlights, it's all LeBron" - Shaquille O'Neal questions "who's gonna be the next guy" to help LeBron James in uplifting the LA Lakers

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal believes that LeBron James was the only player who looked good for the LA Lakers in their loss against the Dallas Mavericks. The former Lakers center was very critical of the team after their poor display, while also stating that LA lacked another star to provide James with some support.

The 37-year-old scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lakers. He drained three big threes in the third quarter to force a comeback. However, the Purple and Gold were unable to hold on to the lead and ended up losing the game 109-104.

O'Neal and the crew members of 'Inside the NBA' on TNT were discussing the Lakers' performance against the Mavs, with the former giving his take on the game.

"At half-time, they came out played with great enthusiasm, in the fourth quarter they got stagnant. Like, you show the Maverick highlights there was one Luka highlight and then you see a big man running, then you see another guy cath it and making the pass, but we go to the Lakers highlights, it's all LeBron. Who's gonna be the next guy, who's gonna be the next guy to help Bron out. Last three minutes it got real stagnant looking for Bron."

questions who's going to step up on the Lakers roster. "We go to the Lakers highlights, it's all LeBron. Who's gonna be the next guy?" @SHAQ questions who's going to step up on the Lakers roster. "We go to the Lakers highlights, it's all LeBron. Who's gonna be the next guy?"@SHAQ questions who's going to step up on the Lakers roster. https://t.co/0LXuWZKYzT

Like many fans, even Shaquille O'Neal hopes for the LA Lakers to make a turnaround and make it to the playoffs. However, with only LeBron James performing well, the task is getting tougher with every passing game for Los Angeles. When asked if the Lakers could turn it around after another defeat, O'Neal stated that with the way the team is playing right now, it looks unlikely.

"If they are in the play-in position, I would like them to have a playoff spot and then we take it from there. The team is built for the playoffs, but they have to understand that, way you playing right now, you not gonna be able to turn it around ."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers suffer yet another disappointing defeat

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers came into the game after three defeats in their last four games. A strong response was needed from them to overpower the Mavericks, but considering their form, this was going to be a tough game nonetheless. The Lakers started the game well, but as the first half progressed, the Mavs kept gaining control. Luka Doncic made some big plays, including a vicious putback dunk over Dwight Howard.

The Mavs closed out the first half scoring 71 points. They had a 15-point lead going into halftime and it looked like the Lakers were going to be blown out for the second time in a row. However, the Lakers started the third quarter in style. LeBron James nailed some big threes to get the Lakers back in the game from a 21-point deficit.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Luka hits TOUGH shot over LeBron Luka hits TOUGH shot over LeBron 😤 https://t.co/n6ju7rjtd7

However, by the end of the third, the two teams were separated by just one point. Dallas then took control of proceedings from thereon, proving extremely difficult for the Lakers to breakdown. Luka Doncic starred in the fourth quarter, making some tough shots over "King James" and co. to help the Mavs regain their lead. The Mavs contained the Lakers to only fourteen fourth-quarter points, which helped them secure a victory.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Luka lobs it to Kleber again Luka lobs it to Kleber again ↗️ https://t.co/DKQ7rETJYb

This was the Lakers' third consecutive loss. They will next play their inter-city rivals the LA Clippers on Thursday with the hopes of getting their campaign back on track with a much-needed win.

Edited by David Nyland