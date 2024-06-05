"We are going to torture Sheed": Draymond Green doubles down on Rasheed Wallace’s bold Warriors claim 

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green responded in his debate with Rasheed Wallace via a lengthy rant on his podcast on Wednesday. Wallace said last week that his 2004 Detroit Pistons would have no trouble defeating Green's 2017 Golden State Warriors. However, Green, as expected, refuted what Wallace said point by point.

Although Green fired back with a tweet last week, "The Draymond Green Show" offered him more time to elaborate.

“Sheed said, ‘We would have smacked the 2017 Warriors.' No. 1, there is a zero percent chance that that '04 team can beat us," Green said. "Never going to disrespect my OGs, but Sheed is tripping.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So, let’s talk about it. Love the big homie, Chaunce (Chauncey Billups_, but Chaunce can’t play with Steph (Curry). (I) like Chaunce. All-Star, great player. Hall of Famer, by the way. Congrats, big bro, again. But it’s levels. Steph is one of the GOATs.”

Trending

While both teams featured impressive rosters, Wallace claimed there was nobody on the 2017 Warriors who would be able to guard him, saying that the Warriors were a lot weaker defensively. He said that Draymond Green was too "little," while Steph by himself was not a defender, which would mean that the Warriors will struggle to match them position-for-position.

The analysis then touched upon Detroit's Richard Hamilton, a three-time All-Star known for his midrange shooting.

“What Ripidid coming off screens in the midrange and all that stuff, was beautiful," Gren said. "So, what Rip was doing coming off screens, Klay mastered that plus more, plus from distance. Ding. Dubs.”

Green then moved on to a comparison of Detroit's Tayshaun Prince, a four-time All-Defensive team member, and Golden State's Kevin Durant, a four-time scoring champion, before delving into his matchup with Rasheed Wallace, a four-time All-Star who played 16 seasons.

Green was the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year, leading the league in steals for the 2017 Warriors, and an eight-time All-Defensive team selection.

“KD and Tay," Green said. "Tay was a great defender, man. Incredible. We going KD, no need to keep talking.

"Rasheed is actually one of the most skilled players to play in the NBA. So, no, I am not going to sit up here and, like some idiot, and come on here and act like I was more skilled than Sheed or blah. Sheed is one of the most skilled players to ever play in the NBA, bar none.

"However, Sheed you got to come check. You got to come move. You getting put in every action. Sheed can’t move his feet. Sheed play in Air Force 1, like hot tops. We are going to torture Sheed.”

Draymond Green sees Rasheed Wallace as the defensive weak link in 2004 Pistons

Green’s analysis of Rasheed Wallace did not end there. The four-time NBA champion said that while the Pistons had a strong defense, which boasted of Tayshaun Prince, Ben Wallace and Chauncey Billups, Golden State would attack Richard Hamilton and Rasheed Wallace.

“Sheed the weak link on the defensive end, by the way," Green said. "We putting Sheed and Rip in all actions. Guard-guard with Steph and Klay. Come here, Rip. Rip don't want to check. I know Rip don’t want to check. I used to listen to Rip talk about checking. Rip don’t want to check. They don’t want to talk about that part though.”

Green then moved on to Klay Thompson.

“Like, ‘Klay ain’t guarding (according to Rasheed Wallace)?’ No, who is Rip guarding?" Green said. "That’s what we want to see. Who is Rip guarding? Between Rip and Sheed being on the floor, that team can’t play. Shoutout to the OGs. Sheed is tripping. He know they can’t win. Ain’t gonna happen.”

Expand Tweet

While the back and forth between the two bona fide NBA legends has been going on for days, Green believes that while the 2017 Warriors were offensively more gifted, they would also have little trouble in containing the 2004 Pistons.

Of course, there's no way to get a definitive answer to the debate, although, on paper, there appears to be an obvious answer in the form of the 2017 Warriors, who boasted of multiple generational players.