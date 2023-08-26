“We got our a** kicked” – Evan Fournier didn’t hold back after Canada humiliates France in FIBA World Cup 2023

France tipped off their FIBA World Cup 2023 campaign with a crushing 30-point loss to Canada. The match concluded with a final score of 95-65, leaving their star player Evan Fournier enraged.

While assessing his team's loss in the post-game interview, the New York Knicks player gave a straightforward explanation.

"We got our a** kicked," said Fournier.

It is hard to argue Fournier's assessment of his team's performance, as "Les Bleus" could not counter Shai-Gilgeous Alexander's dominance on the court.

Putting Canada on his back, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard showcased an exceptional all-around performance, amassing 27 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists.

While Fournier had a decent performance of his own, finishing the game with 21 points, his efforts went in vain. France struggled to counteract Canada's offensive firepower, leading to a blowout.

While Fournier was brutally candid in his assessment of his team's loss, he was asked about the exact moment the French team collapsed.

"They were very physical," Fournier said. "As a team, they forced us to do things we don't normally do. At first, we were able to score, our defense was solid. As the game went on, they got the best of us. The second quarter was the beginning of our downfall. Congrats to them, they played a good game."

France will need to regroup and win against Latvia in their next game or things can get ugly for them.

Evan Fournier and France hope to bounce back against Latvia

Evan Fournier of Team France

Following a tough loss at the hands of Canada, France will lock horns with Latvia next.

Latvia is riding high on confidence after a convincing victory against Lebanon in their FIBA World Cup opening match. They dominated their opponents with a score of 109-70.

Latvia could prove to be a tough challenge for France. However, Evan Fournier is confident that his team will regroup and bounce back.

"We got to play better, recharge, focus and don't lose confidence. We lost by 30, but we're a great team. We've had success and we know what to do. We're going to bounce back for sure," he said.

The Knick player further admitted that he doesn't know much about their next opponents.

"We were focusing on Canada. We haven't seen them in a while. I think they missed the EuroBasket, the Olympics and the World Cup," Fournier said. "They don't have [Kristaps] Porzingis, but it's a team with multiple ball-handlers, and they run the court," he concluded.

France will face Latvia on August 27, Sunday.

