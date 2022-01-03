"We got what we deserved, really" - Steve Nash seen in a pensive mood following a disheartening Brooklyn Nets loss to an undermanned LA Clippers side

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the LA Clippers in a New Year's Day fixture at the Barclays Center. The game ended with the Clippers winning by a four-point margin as the Nets sustained their 11th defeat of the season. This defeat comes on the back of the Nets' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 30, 2021.

In a post-match conference, coach Steve Nash bears it all as he shares his disappointment in the franchise loss to an undermanned Clippers side.

"I just think 71 points in the second half is unacceptable. We never really had the care factor, turned it up. We had a chance 9, 10, 11, in the third and fourth quarter at different times, and just took our foot off the gas, we got what we deserved really. The guys are in there, I think they know it, they're disappointed."

The Clippers, who have been without their small forward Kawhi Leonard since July due to an ACL injury, were also without their talisman Paul George. George sustained a torn ligament in his right elbow after the game against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 22, 2021 and has had to sit out of the Clippers' last five games.

LA Clippers defeat Brooklyn Nets in New Year's Day fixture

Patty Mills #8 of the Brooklyn Nets passes the ball defended by Justice Winslow #20 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Terance Mann #14 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center on January 01, 2022 in New York City.

Barclays Center was stunned as the Brooklyn Nets conceded another loss in quick succession. With the LA Clippers missing their key players, it was almost certain Kevin Durant and the lads would be all over the Clippers. The reverse seemed to be the case, as the Nets allowed 71 points in the second half of the game, leading to their defeat.

The Nets secured a point lead by in the first quarter and maintained the lead at the end of the first half, extending the lead by three points. While it looked like a weak start on their part, the Nets were confident of seeing the game through and finishing with a win. The Nets seemed in control, ending the third quarter with a seven-point lead.

No one expected the fourth quarter to go sideways as the LA Clippers posted 40 points as opposed to the Brooklyn Nets' 29 points. The visitors' incredible fourth quarter performance helped them close the lead and win the game.

Kevin Durant scored 28 points and completed nine rebounds and three assists. James Harden recorded his seventh triple-double of the season, posting 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists. However, it wasn't enough to win the game for the Brooklyn Nets.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar