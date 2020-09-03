"We don't gotta worry" - Jimmy Butler after Miami Heat secure close win against Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler is one of the most animated players in the NBA right now. His role in leading the current Miami Heat team to prominence cannot be understated. He wasn't at his best in Game 2 against the Milwaukee but drew a foul with the clock hitting zero and drained the resultant free throws to win the game for the Miami Heat. He had an interesting remark to make afterwards.

While walking off the court following his post-game interview, Jimmy Butler caught sight of Miami Heat GM Pat Riley and couldn't help himself as he remarked:

"You're healthy, so we don't gotta worry about no heart attacks."

Jimmy Butler sees Pat Riley & says “You’re healthy, so we don’t gotta worry about no heart attacks” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZyLJ9tO8yJ — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 3, 2020

Miami controlled proceedings for the majority of the game and led by six with 19.8 seconds left on the game clock, however, the Milwaukee Bucks managed to pull things back at tie things at 114 apiece. Jimmy Butler was fouled on the final play of the tie by Giannis Antetokounmpo and he did the rest.

Jimmy Butler enjoying his time

Jimmy Butler celebrates the win with his teammates

It wasn't the greatest of games for Jimmy Butler who managed only 13 points tonight after going for 40 in the series opener. He was still a huge defensive presence and took care of business at the charity stripe. Although, it wasn't a case for all work and no play for him on the night.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade turned up as a virtual fan for the game and Jimmy G Buckets took note of the same. After getting subbed off, Butler dapped Wade on the courtside screen, much to the amusement of viewers.

Miami Heat take control against the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are struggling against the Miami Heat as they find themselves trailing 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They couldn't overcome Erik Spoelstra's men despite Jimmy Butler not being at his scoring best and Giannis Antetokounmpo going for 29 points in addition to his 14 boards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to do better

It must be added that although he was better at the line this time, Giannis missed two free-throws late in the game that eventually had a huge bearing on the result. Goran Dragic was the leading scorer for the Miami Heat with 23 points on 8-of-18 scoring.

