“We had grown a** men playing in the league” - Andre Igoudala believes the NBA should stick to 82 games, says it separates men from boys

The NBA recently released a schedule for the 2022-23 season. The opening night games will see the Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors butting heads with the LA Lakers.

Andre Iguodala and his co-host Evan Turner on the "Point Forward" podcast weighed in on the talks to reduce the number of games played in a season. The Warriors forward did not see any reason for the reduction in the typical 82-game schedule.

He insisted that the 82 games remain unchanged, stating that there exists a mental side to things. He went on to infer that the ability to play through 82 games differentiates the men from the boys. He referenced John Stockton, who was said to have missed only 22 games in his 19-season career.

"We gonna keep playing 82 games until 3005," Iguodala said. "We can't change 82 games. Eighty-two games ... there's a mental side of it. That's why we talk about rookie wall... 82 games, I do think you know it separates the men from the boys.

"The bottom of our league is the bar for the bare minimum the NBA player has lowered. I think that needs to change and the part of this is the mental side of it. We're getting younger and younger, but we had grown ass men playing in the league. I mean, John Stockton miss what 15 games over 20 years."

NBA includes a new addition to its schedule

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers react to a pass during a 119-115 Clippers win over Lakers at Staples Center on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The NBA organization made a new addition to the schedule, which was pegged as "rivals week." Rival Week will feature various franchises taking on their rivals all week long. The section of the schedule will run from January 24-28.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews I love this new addition of “rivals week” to the NBA schedule. (Jan. 24-28)

Celtics v Heat

Clippers v Lakers

Nets v Harden & 76ers

Grizz v Warriors

Ball brothers face off

Suns v Mavs

Wolves v Grizz

Raptors v Warriors

MVP Jokic v Runner-up Embiid

Knicks v Nets

Lakers v Celtics I love this new addition of “rivals week” to the NBA schedule. (Jan. 24-28)Celtics v Heat Clippers v LakersNets v Harden & 76ersGrizz v WarriorsBall brothers face off Suns v MavsWolves v GrizzRaptors v WarriorsMVP Jokic v Runner-up EmbiidKnicks v NetsLakers v Celtics

Some of the notable rivalry on display will be the LA Lakers taking on the LA Clippers, the Boston Celtics going head-to-head with the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets locking horns with the New York Knicks.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



- Bucks vs. Celtics

- Sixers vs. Knicks

- Suns vs. Nuggets

- Lakers vs. Mavs

- Grizzlies vs. Warriors



Can’t wait 🍿 2022 NBA Christmas Day schedule, per @ShamsCharania - Bucks vs. Celtics- Sixers vs. Knicks- Suns vs. Nuggets- Lakers vs. Mavs- Grizzlies vs. WarriorsCan’t wait 🍿 2022 NBA Christmas Day schedule, per @ShamsCharania - Bucks vs. Celtics- Sixers vs. Knicks- Suns vs. Nuggets- Lakers vs. Mavs- Grizzlies vs. WarriorsCan’t wait 🍿 https://t.co/ZS33Y4RBVV

The Christmas Day schedule has also sparked interest from fans as it includes the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors. Other notable fixtures on December 25 include the Phoenix Suns hosting the Denver Nuggets and the Lakers battling the Dallas Mavericks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe