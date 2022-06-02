"We don't have to hear Draymond Green again and all of his poppy c**k and his boulder dash" - Rob Parker sounds off on Draymond Green suggesting "no one has ever beat us whole" in relation to Golden State Warriors

Reputed journalist Rob Parker lambasted Draymond Green after the latter's comments in the NBA Finals Media day interview. The 32-year-old stated that no one has defeated the Golden State Warriors when they are at full strength. Parker took exception to this statement and spoke about it on "The Odd Couple Podcast."

Green has had great moments on the biggest stage of basketball and will look to further his legacy as he heads into yet another NBA Finals. However, he has also lost twice at this stage but believes that wouldn't have happened if they were at full strength.

Rob Parker stated that Green was just throwing excuses for his past setbacks in the finals. He also expressed how much he would like the Warriors to lose so that Green would run out of excuses to give.

Speaking about the same on the podcast, he said:

"NBA America, Draymond Green has given you another reason to hate the Warriors and go against the Golden State Warriors. Unite NBA America, we want to see them go down in flames, it would be great for four games sweep, yeah I'm talking about NBA America, so we don't have to hear Draymond Green again and all of his poppy c**k and his boulder dash and all the other nonsense."

As per Rob Parker, Green's one-game suspension in the 2016 NBA Finals was not the main reason behind the Warriors' loss. Parker certainly was not in agreement with anything Green had to say and continued ranting about him by saying:

"It would be the greatest thing in NBA America if the Warriors went down and we can push it in Draymond's face and say, 'Keep your pie hole shut, the Boston Celtics beat your hole now what's your excuse?'"

95.7 The Game @957thegame



Draymond Green reflects on how far the Warriors have come since he arrived in 2012 “I knew that they had two guys who could really shoot the lights out of the ball… it was a young group looking to build…We just came in hungry and wanting to change that.”Draymond Green reflects on how far the Warriors have come since he arrived in 2012 “I knew that they had two guys who could really shoot the lights out of the ball… it was a young group looking to build…We just came in hungry and wanting to change that.” 💯 💪Draymond Green reflects on how far the Warriors have come since he arrived in 2012 https://t.co/jSAY19W2UA

While Rob Parker may have gone extremely harsh on Draymond Green, Chris Broussard took the stand for the three-time NBA champion. He expressed his displeasure over the way Parker fired shots at the Warriors forward. Broussard said:

"I thought I would never see this, but Rob Parker has told Draymond Green to 'Shut up and Dribble,' unbelievable Rob Parker. Draymond Green didn't make an excuse, Draymond Green told Marc Spears, why he believed that the Warriors could still win a championship, that's it"

Both Broussard and Rob Parker have been in the media for a long time now. Their podcast is a hit on Fox Sports Radio because of the knowledge they both have about the game. Parker is a great basketball mind, but his take on Green certainly needed a call out because of how it came out.

Broussard was certainly not going to let his co-host get away with it and continued by saying:

"He didn't disparage the Cavs, he said, 'Nobody beat us when we were whole' and that is factually correct. You've taken it to another place and now you're trying to project your feelings onto NBA America"

StatMuse @statmuse Lowest FG% allowed by a defender with 150+ shots defended this playoffs:

37.5% — Steph Curry

38.3% — Draymond Green



37.5% — Steph Curry

38.3% — Draymond Green Lowest FG% allowed by a defender with 150+ shots defended this playoffs:37.5% — Steph Curry38.3% — Draymond Green https://t.co/UixiA3W2wW

How important is Draymond Green to the Warriors' championship aspirations?

2022 NBA Finals - Media Day

Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He is a big presence in their locker room alongside Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson. Along with his defensive ability, Green is also a key player for them on the offensive end of the floor.

His ability to scan the court and make those passes is key to the Warriors' style of play. Without him, the team have lost seventeen games this season and have struggled on both ends of the floor.

Although his work hasn't always been reflected on the stat sheet, Green has had a massive impact on the Warriors. He will have to play a big part in the Finals as the Celtics are a tough team to break down.

NBA @NBA "It was a young group just looking to build... You just knew it was a team that was hungry..."



Draymond Green on his first thoughts on the Warriors when he arrived. "It was a young group just looking to build... You just knew it was a team that was hungry..."Draymond Green on his first thoughts on the Warriors when he arrived. https://t.co/IHc5hU9tOU

His ability to dictate plays is going to be tested against the resolute defense of the Celtics. However, he has experience of playing in five finals, and will be up to face the challenge the team from Boston brings to the series.

