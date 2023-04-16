"We just couldn't complete the game tonight": Steve Kerr believes Warriors can make comeback against Kings after game 1 loss

The defending champions Golden State Warriors suffered a 126-123 defeat by the Sacramento Kings in Game 1 on Saturday night. The Kings had a homecourt advantage, which gave them the opportunity to capitalize on Golden State's struggle to win on the road. However, it's not like the "Dubs" have never been in this position before.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes his team will bounce back in Game 2. During a post-game press conference, Kerr remarked that Golden State played well but just couldn't finish the job. He also mentioned that they had a chance to win Game 1, indicating that he believes the team can easily tie the series on Monday.

"We'll look at the tape and see if there's something we want to do differently," Kerr said. "We did plenty of good things, had a chance to win at the end. I think we're in a pretty good place but We just couldn't complete the game tonight. It's a seven game series so we'll bounce back."

Golden State Warriors come up short in Game 1

The Golden State Warriors didn't exactly have the best opening postseason they were hoping for. Golden State fell short on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors are the heavy favorites to win this series considering that they have more experience compared to the Kings when it comes to the postseason. However, it appears that the hungry Kings can beat the experienced veterans.

Steph Curry, as usual, led Golden State with 30 points, six rebounds and two assists. Klay Thompson also did everything he could to support his fellow Splash Brother by adding 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal. Andrew Wiggins also made his return to the court and put up solid scoring numbers with 17 points.

Unfortunately, the rest of the Warriors group was significantly lacking, which is why they were unable to complete the task on Saturday. The Sacramento Kings, on the other hand, proved to be the stronger and more determined squad. The Kings clearly have stronger fires in their hearts, especially now that they've ended their 17-year playoff drought.

If Sacramento's push continues to overpower Golden State, fans may see the defending champs eliminated sooner than expected.

