"We just haven't had enough chemistry" - LeBron James believes LA Lakers need more than Anthony Davis' return to be a stellar side 

LeBron James scored 31 points on 50.0% shooting against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. However, that wasn't good enough to stop the LA Lakers from crashing to their 38th defeat of the season.

The Lakers were steamrolled by the rampaging Suns, who stormed home to an impressive 140-111 win at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

However, the LA Lakers do have one piece of good news. According to coach Frank Vogel, injured forward Anthony Davis, who suffered a sprained midfoot on February 16, will resume on-court activities on Monday with spot shooting. This does not guarantee that Davis will return this season, but things are moving in a positive direction for the power forward.

However, when James was asked what Davis' return would mean, the 37-year-old didn't sound entirely sure that it would solve all the team's problems. He told the media after the defeat to Phoenix:

"It puts a band aid on some things, but we just haven't had enough chemistry, enough time with our group to know what we can do... but it definitely doesn't answer all the questions."

LeBron James is the first player to 10,000 points, rebounds, and assists

LeBron James hit another historic milestone on Sunday. He became the first NBA player to record 10,000 points, rebounds, and assists when he produced his 10000th assist during the game against Phoenix.

Having already crossed the 10K barrier in points and rebounds, James needed two assists before the start of Sunday's contest to get to the 10000-assist mark.

The 18-time All-Star hit the mark when he made a pass to Carmelo Anthony, who knocked down a triple early in the second quarter.

Speaking about his latest statistical achievement, James told the media:

"I get a loss for words when things like this happen to me. Just thinking of where I’ve come from, the dreams that I had to be in this league and playing at the highest level. To now sit alone at a statistical category in this league that I've really modeled my game after. Being able to score, rebound and assist, to sit alone at a stat is pretty like, I want to say cool, but then it's like it doesn't quite make sense to me."

