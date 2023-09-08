"We just didn't get it done": Steve Kerr maintains belief that Team USA was worthy of winning 2023 FIBA World Cup following shambolic loss 

Steve Kerr maintained his belief that Team USA could've won the 2023 FIBA World Cup following their shock defeat to Germany in the semi-finals. The Americans dropped the ball with a 113-111 loss in Manila on Friday (September 8).

Several critics doubted the USA because they deployed a younger lineup with no international experience at the senior level. They got the last laugh following the team's stunning exit. However, Kerr believed the team had what it takes but couldn't get over the hump.

"This team is very worthy of winning a championship," said Kerr. "We just didn’t get it done."

Team USA got outplayed for majority of the game. Persistent issues with their rebounding, foul trouble and leaky defense led to their second loss at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Their first loss came against Lithuania in the final group stage game by a 110-104 margin, which pretty much saw them deal with the same issues as they did during Friday's contest against Germany.

The Germans had three players scoring 20 or more, while two others had 10+ points. Meanwhile, the USA were kept in the hunt until the end by a 23-point performance by Anthony Edwards, a 21-point effort by Austin Reaves and cameos from Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges.

Steve Kerr reckons Team USA isn't a unique force globally anymore

Steve Kerr believed in Team USA to win the gold medal. However, he knew the obstacles and that they weren't the only force to be reckoned with anymore. The sport has developed nicely on a global stage, seeing several talented players take center stage.

Just boasting a team of NBA players isn't enough to get the job done. Kerr reflected on this in his post-game press conference, saying:

"These games are difficult. This is not 1992 anymore. Players are better all over the world, teams are better and it's not easy to win a World Cup or an Olympic game."

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr wasn't far from his assessment of the situation, considering the NBA is also stacked with international talent. The last five MVP award winners have all been Europeans, namely Giannis Antetokoumpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. Giannis and Jokic won it back-to-back, while Embiid is the reigning league MVP.

Joining them to round out four of the league's top five players is Luka Doncic, who could soon be laying his hands on the highest individual honor in the NBA. These players have inspired the growth of basketball internationally.

Due to that, teams have caught up with the Americans in international tournaments over the last decade or so, especially in the last five years.

