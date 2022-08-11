"We just got to keep up with the legacy that the older guys left" - Jonathan Kuminga ready to extend the Golden State Warriors dynasty

The Golden State Warriors are built to contend for years to come. They are in a unique position wherein they still have their veteran superstars, while also having young players with great potential. One of these young players is Jonathan Kuminga, who feels ready to continue the Warriors' dynasty.

Kuminga was a recent guest on the "Dubs Talk" podcast with Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports. The former No. 7 pick opened up about winning a championship in his first season. He expressed his desire to continue the Warriors' dynasty with his fellow prospects, including Moses Moody and James Wiseman.

"I mean, a lot of people always talk about it," Kuminga said. "I had a couple talks with all the guys you just mentioned. We speak about it every time we sit down. We're just saying, 'What do you think when we're running the team too?'

"We just got to keep up with the legacy that the older guys left. We just got to keep building on that one and let the people know that the old guys are gone, but there's still the young guys that are coming up."

Kuminga showed flashes of his potential last season despite playing limited minutes. The same can be said for Moody, who had stints in the NBA G-League during the season.

Meanwhile, Wiseman missed the entire season recovering from a knee injury. He made his return at the NBA 2K23 Summer League and looked great. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr even revealed that the three young players will have bigger roles next season.

Can the Golden State Warriors keep their core?

The Golden State Warriors have won four NBA championships since 2015.

The 2022 Golden State Warriors were the most expensive team in NBA history, with Joe Lacob and company paying around $346 million. The team's payroll was about $184 million, which was above the NBA's $136.6 million luxury tax threshold. Warriors ownership had to pay an estimated $170.33 million luxury tax.

Golden State will have to the break the bank even more to keep their dynasty going. Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are all set for extensions. Poole will be a restricted free agent next summer, while Wiggins only has a year remaining on his deal.

Meanwhile, Green has two years left on his contract with a player option after next season. Thompson also has two years remaining on his current deal, but does not have a player option.

The question for the Warriors is can they keep them all and pay around $500 million to compete for a title?

Lacob has been vocal about the current luxury tax rules in the NBA. The Warriors have drafted most of their players, and Lacob believes that they should not be penalized for developing them.

Nevertheless, the defending champs will have another season to make their final decision while competing for their fifth title since 2015.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar