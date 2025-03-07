"We don't have to kiss anybody's a**" - Mariah Rose makes feelings known on Charles Barkley blasting athletes skipping white house trips

NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley blasted teams for declining trips to the White House. One of the most common traditions for the championship-winning team in any sports league in the United States is to visit the White House.

Sometimes, these trips can cause viral moments, like the LSU Tigers' trip following their National Championship victory in 2019. Other times, teams will refuse the trip, highlighting political differences and disagreements between certain players and government officials.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Steam Room" with Barkley and Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley spoke on teams passing up trips to the Oval Office.

"I don't care who the President is," Barkley said. "He's the President of the United States. It's bothered me for the last 10 years. They're like, 'Well, I'm not going because this certain person is President.' Dude, it's the President of the United States."

Disagreeing with the take, Mariah Rose, daughter of NBA legend Jalen Rose, spoke up against Charles Barkley's statements.

"I respect (Charles Barkley's) opinion, but I could not disagree more," Rose said in her rebuttal.

She went on to point out that United States President Donald Trump has disrespected Black athletes in the past for protesting by kneeling during the National Anthem.

"If I'm an athlete who has been disrespected by Donald Trump, why would I show him the respect by going to the White House and shaking hands with that man... We don't have to kiss anybody's a**, or do anything we don't want to do."

Philadelphia Eagles skip White House visit, likely spark Charles Barkley's comments

Since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2025, there have been two champions: the Philadelphia Eagles and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, while the Buckeyes took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Aside from winning a championship in the last month and a half, both teams passed on visiting the White House with Donald Trump in office. Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day has spoken out as a supporter of Tim Walz, who ran against Trump with Kamala Harris.

The Eagles also declined after a run-in with the current president in 2018. Following their victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, many Eagles players were reluctant to meet with Trump, leading to the President rescinding the offer from the team entirely.

Philadelphia passing up the White House trip likely ignited Charles Barkley's chatter against teams skipping the visit.

