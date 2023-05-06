"We knew it was a fluke" - Sixers fans are livid with James Harden after he ruins Joel Embiid's MVP night in Game 3

James Harden turned in another poor shooting night in Game 3, helping the Boston Celtics to ruin Joel Embiid's MVP coronation. The former MVP played a team-high 41 minutes and finished with 16 points, on 3-14 shooting, including 2-7 from deep.

Basketball fans promptly trolled "The Beard" and his teammates after a second straight loss to the Celtics:

"We knew it was a fluke"

Bucketsquad @BucketSQD @TheHoopCentral Houston Harden had one game left in him @TheHoopCentral Houston Harden had one game left in him https://t.co/5lzAxXduQr

James Harden stunned the basketball world in Game 1 when he exploded for 45 points. Without Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers stole homecourt advantage with a 119-115 victory.

Harden, who has a long history of disappearing in some of the biggest playoff games of his career, appeared to have turned a corner. After two games, it seems like he's back to the same superstar who struggles in the postseason.

The former MVP coughed up just 12 points in the blowout loss in Game 2, hitting just 2-14 of his shots, missing all six three-pointers. He followed it up with another dud in Game 3 on a night when Joel Embiid was honored with the Michael Jordan MVP Trophy.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral James Harden’s last 2 games:



12 PTS - 2/14 FGM - 0/6 3PM

16 PTS - 3/14 FGM - 2/7 3PM James Harden’s last 2 games:12 PTS - 2/14 FGM - 0/6 3PM16 PTS - 3/14 FGM - 2/7 3PM https://t.co/P3Wpwgs2eX

Harden added 11 assists and six rebounds but also had five turnovers. More than the inefficient shooting, it was his indecisiveness that was confounding. On several occasions, "The Beard" would drive to the basket but end up pushing the ball out at the last second.

The former scoring champ was even booed by fans a few times for passing up open shots. Harden's lack of aggression was just too glaring that even the home crowd couldn't stand it.

Joel Embiid tried to carry the Philadelphia 76ers sans support from James Harden and Tyrese Maxey

Joel Embiid showed why he's the NBA MVP in Game 3 but couldn't get enough contribution from teammates in Game 3.

Joel Embiid is playing through a sprained right knee. He struggled physically in Game 2, particularly when the Boston Celtics pushed the pace every time they had the ball.

Embiid looked much better in Game 3. He didn't keep on touching the brace on his knee and played with much better pace.

The newly-crowned MVP played 39 minutes and finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. He gallantly tried to carry the Philadelphia 76ers on the night.

Unfortunately, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey couldn't step up when he needed them most. Maxey had 13 points, six rebounds and two assists. He wasn't as passive as Harden but he was just as culpable for not doing enough to help Embiid.

The Boston Celtics have now regained homecourt advantage after their Game 3 win. They will go for the jugular on Sunday and try to put the Philadelphia 76ers on the cusp of elimination.

If James Harden and Tyrese Maxey continue to be passive, Embiid's normally MVP-level performance might not be enough to carry them.

