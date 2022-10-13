"We know that Kevin Durant is going to go out there" - Former NBA champion believes Steve Nash will be coaching for his job once the season starts

With several superstars at his disposal, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash finds himself in a favorable position this season. However, given some recent comments made by the coach, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins suggested that Nash may not be in a comfortable spot.

Nash has faced a lot of criticism in his short time as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Considering that he has failed to bring the star-studded team to a Finals appearance in his tenure, Nash has also earned criticism to some degree.

With a new season upon him, the head coach will hope to lead the side to a title run. However, in a recent statement, Nash also suggested that the organization would be taking its time with Ben Simmons to allow him to develop.

While this seemed like a sound idea, Kendrick Perkins had more to say on the matter.

Referring to the comments made by head coach Steve Nash, Perkins suggested that Nash could be in the hot seat this season. Joining the panel of NBA Today, he said:

"They're talking about time and Ben Simmons and it's going to take time for them to have chemistry. They don't have any damn time. You know why? Because the East is so stacked up right now."

He added:

"They have to get on to a good start. I strongly believe this, that Steve Nash is on time. He doesn't have time. He's on the hot seat. If he doesn't get them off to a great start and put Ben Simmons, in particular, in position to be successful, so that he can show the best version of himself, then it's going to be hard on Steve Nash."

Perkins further noted:

"So right now, to the start the season, I'm putting all this on Steve Nash. We know that Kevin Durant is going to go out there. We know what Kyrie is going out there to do when he's available. Steve Nash, this is on you."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA @KendrickPerkins thinks Steve Nash could be coaching for his job to start the season .@KendrickPerkins thinks Steve Nash could be coaching for his job to start the season 😳 https://t.co/Qu16877ufR

Heading into the preseason, Nash and the Nets looked solid enough with their superstar trio on the floor. However, the team didn't perform at their best until their latest game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Steve Nash faced a lot of internal criticism in the offseason

Nash with Sean Marks at Brooklyn Nets Media Day

The primary issue the Brooklyn Nets could face this season is internal discord. On a roster packed with players such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, among others, managing egos and emotions is a tall order.

In this regard, Steve Nash faced a lot of criticism, externally and internally, last season. With specific regards to internal discord, Nash was at the forefront of the Nets' turbulent offseason.

Given that the Nets' offseason primarily focused on Kevin Durant's trade request, Nash found himself dragged into matters as part of Durant's ultimatum to Joe Tsai.

While this was claimed to be a rumor, Tsai appeared on Twitter to show full support towards his coaching staff and management. However, falling out of favor with his superstar may not have been the best look.

Nash added that he and Durant addressed these matters after the superstar's return to the team. Given the task of delivering the title at hand, Nash will certainly have his work cut out for him this season.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"We just had to talk. ... The bottom line is, we were all hurt." Steve Nash spoke with @malika_andrews about the Nets' offseason conversations surrounding Kevin Durant."We just had to talk. ... The bottom line is, we were all hurt." Steve Nash spoke with @malika_andrews about the Nets' offseason conversations surrounding Kevin Durant. "We just had to talk. ... The bottom line is, we were all hurt." https://t.co/Cq4RM0g8O5

Poll : 0 votes