"We know what kind of man Brooks is - dirty": Zoran Dragic lashes out at FIBA referees following Slovenia's loss to Canada

Zoran Dragic wasn’t too pleased with NBA standout Dillon Brooks or the FIBA World Cup officials following Slovenia’s loss to Canada. While Dillon Brooks threw on boxing gloves and celebrated with teammates in the tunnel, Zoran Dragic was fuming.

According to the Slovenian, Brooks and Team Canada were out to provoke him and his teammates. The result was both Brooks and Luka Doncic being ejected. As such, the way he sees things, the referees simply didn’t do enough to maintain control.

While speaking to Sportle after the game, Zoran Dragic took aim at officials for giving Brooks too much leeway. In addition, he also questioned Brooks’ character, referencing his NBA career as well:

"We know what kind of man Brooks is - dirty. Their goal was to provoke us. The referees did not react to it, which is strange to me. When we made contact with them, they immediately called everything, and when they did, no calls came at all. It will be interesting how they will play against Serbia.

"I didn't hear [what the criteria were], but I don't know where they find referees like these. Despite everything, we could have played a little better. We played at a really high level during the first two quarters, we went beyond what the referees were doing. Everything is not their fault."

Spain v Slovenia Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 9

Zoran Dragic opens up on Luka Doncic's ejection

Dillon Brooks seemed eager to put on a show for the fans in Manila right from the opening tip. After being booed by fans, he was quick to blow kisses to the crowd after a big 3-pointer early.

Later in the game, Brooks found himself in trouble with officials after taunting Doncic, who landed in trouble for what he believed to be a no-call. After taking a mid-range shot, he hit the floor, expecting a call. When there was no call, he complained to the nearest referee, earning him an ejection.

Canada v Slovenia: Quarter Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup

After the game, Zoran Dragic spoke about Doncic's play, and his frustration with the officials. While he agreed that his teammates were arguing with the officials, he maintains that there was a good reason for it:

"Luka was out of his mind. I think we also argued with the referees too much, but it was very difficult. When they constantly hit you, for a while, you want to provoke yourself, just like them, and then you get two technicals at the end, and you have to leave."

With Slovenia now looking to secure their spot in the Olympics, only time will tell how things play out for the team going forward against Lithuania.