“We all know that; Sarver, his actions were reprehensible…It smears the franchise, it smears the brand” - Stephen A. Smith abominates over Adam Silver’s disciplinary actions on Robert Sarver

After a months-long investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's actions behind the scenes, the NBA came to a final verdict. Following evidence of racist and misogynistic behavior, he was suspended for one year and fined $10 million.

Since the saga has now come to an end, many around the basketball community have shared their thoughts on the matter. Among the most notable names to speak up on the repercussions is ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Given the context of what went down, Smith feels that Sarver got off very lightly. He went on "First Take" to voice his displeasure towards Commissioner Adam Silver and the league's Board of Governors:

"Clearly, the owners are struggling to police themselves to some degree. ... There clearly should have been a stiffer punishment than what it was.

"We all know that. Sarver, his actions were reprehensible. It smears the franchise, it smears the brand. And the reality of the situation is he should be ashamed of his damn self for how he acted."

Did Robert Sarver get off easy with his punishment from the NBA?

Judging off the findings of the investigation, it's hard to disagree with Stephen A. Smith that Robert Sarver got off easy. Compared to other situations in the past, it is a mere slap on the wrist.

The main instance that this draws similiarties to is Donald Sterling when he was the owner of the LA Clippers. After video evidence emerged of him making racist remarks, the league banned him for life and forced him to sell the franchise. What Sarver did was along the same lines as Sterling, yet his punishment was far less severe.

In hindsight, this verdict doesn't impact the Suns owner much at all. The fine is far from detrimental to a man of his financial stature, and he'll be back around the organization in a year's time.

The people most affected by this final decision are those whom these deragatory comments were directed at. No real justice was served, and they'll be forced to work with Robert Sarver again down the road.

For a league that prides itself on being progressive and standing up for social justice issues, this is a step backwards for the NBA. On top of letting him off easy, the Phoenix Suns now have to deal with this cloud still hanging over their heads. It might go away for a little while this season, but upon his return, it will be a talking point.

