"We know what time of the year this is" - Stephen Curry gives an update on his rehab, hints he might be available for Game 1 against Denver Nuggets

Stephen Curry's return is imminent as the Golden State Warriors gear up to face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Playoffs. Curry, on The Volume's "The Draymond Green Show," gave an update on his health and expected return:

"I've had a bunch of different injuries but sometimes every day you feel dramatically better and get a pep in my step like I can do this and this. But this one, I felt the same for two weeks...but it's all like dealing with the pain that comes with the injury that I had in my foot, so the wear and tear that comes with the injury like that."

Curry, on his potential to return in time for the first game of the playoffs, said:

"The goal has always been Game 1. The goal still remains Game 1. I'm very optimistic that it will be Game 1. And whatever that means, I just wanna be available...first time in this building which will be interesting so I don't wanna miss none of it."

While no official update has been provided, Curry was seen on the court participating in shooting drills.

The Golden State Warriors meet the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at Chase Center.

Playoff preview: Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors vs Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic, left, and Stephen Curry, right.

The Golden State Warriors are favored against the Nuggets, but a majority of that bet rests upon the health of Stephen Curry. The Warriors lost the season series, 3-1, but the playoffs are a different animal.

Nikola Jokic, in all probability, is the MVP of the league. Jokic's combination of playmaking, scoring and efficiency is unmatched. But without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the pressure shifts to Bones Hyland and Aaron Gordon.

Jokic's herculean efforts this season only narrowly secured the Nuggets their playoff position in the Western Conference.

With Klay Thompson looking like the elite shooter we know he's capable of being, things don't look too great for the Nuggets. When Thompson gets hot, most defenses are without an answer.

Draymond Green facilitates the offense, allowing Stephen Curry and Thompson to move around without the ball. Two perimeter threats pose an immense challenge for defenses, making it a matter of picking your own poison for most defenses.

On top of all of this, they have Jordan Poole coming off the bench. Poole averaged 25.4 points per game on 44% from the 3-point line in the month of March.

The Nuggets have their work set out for them if they want to advance to the second round.

