"We know it's not true": Joe Rogan joins Elon Musk and anti-vaccine supporters while talking about LeBron James' son, Bronny James

Joe Rogan has joined Elon Musk in questioning whether Bronny James' cardiac arrest was a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. Musk has previously tweeted that myocarditis is a known side effect of the vaccine and questioned how common it is among people who received multiple jabs.

Bronny, 18, suffered a heart attack on July 24 while attending an informal team workout at USC. According to Rogan, there's no way to say with 100% certainty that Bronny's health issues weren't caused by the vaccine.

"I saw some woman saying that LeBron James son," Rogan said. "What happened was definitely not the vaccine. It had nothing to do with the COVID vaccine.

"You can't say that because we know it's not true. We know that's not true. We know you don't know that. It definitely wasn't the vaccine, especially right after the kid has a heart attack."

Rogan continued:

"Unless you are his physician, unless you are doing MRIs on him, unless you find out there's some congenital heart issue that exists, it from birth. And so you can clearly say this was the problem.

"You can't say that it's just propaganda. How many guys do you have to see that are falling down while they're being interviewed or falling down on the field or having heart attacks while they're 18 years old?"

Bronny James has since begun his recovery from his cardiac arrest. He has been seen in public on a handful of occasions as he continues to take steps back toward full health.

Bronny James has a congenital heart defect

According to a statement by a spokesperson for the James family, there's significant hope that Bronny James will return to competitive basketball soon. James has been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, which can be treated.

"(The issue) is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect, which can and will be treated," the spokesperson said.

"We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

USC coach Andy Enfield has since noted how the University of Southern California will remain patient and support Bronny in any way they can as he continues his recovery and begins to receive treatment.

"Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return," Enfield said via ESPN.

As such, Bronny James' fans can potentially look forward to seeing him make his collegiate debut in the upcoming season as he begins to get back onto his road toward the NBA.