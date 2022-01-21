"We are like the biggest share of the wealth team in the NBA"- Kevin Love on the Cleveland Cavaliers' recent rise in the Eastern Conference playoff spots

Kevin Love has credited the Cleveland Cavaliers' brilliance this season to the communication and chemistry the players share with each other. The 35-year-old also said that the team has youngsters striving to grow and develop each day. Having played with the likes of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Love knows a lot about the merits of a good team environment.

He rates the young Cavaliers team extremely highly, and also believes that their recent brilliance has motivated him to put in more work in the gym. Love is one of the most experienced players in the team, and is loving the leadership role he has had to play with the Cavaliers this season.

Speaking about the team's stellar showing in the 2021-22 campaign, on 'The Old Man & the Three Podcast', Love said:

"These guys make me excited to come to work. We all celebrate each other; we've developed a culture; we didn't force it; it just has happened. Our communication is very high level, and that starts with JB (Cavs coach); he's just a very effective and high-level communicator for what we want to get done."

"Everybody just celebrate each other from JA (Jarrett Allen) to young Ev (Evan Mobley) to Darius making the next step and really just everyboding sharing the wealth; we're like the biggest share of the wealth team in the NBA; we just want to see everybody shine. I got to say, outside of 15-16, I was talking to Channing about this, like I don't know that I've had more fun in the NBA than now and watching these guys grow."

Kevin Love has been with the Cavaliers since 2014. He won the championship with the team, and also made several All-Star appearances. However, after the team's glory days with LeBron James, things got a bit tricky for the Cavs.

They started losing a lot of games, and Love was not too pleased about it. He expressed his disappointment in public several times and also during games. However, this season has changed his perspective about the team, and Love admits that he has seen a few lows in his career. Speaking about the same, he said:

"Winning solves a lot of things, like I felt like you know an angry veteran the last few years and obviously that showed, and I had some not so great moments, some good moments, but like this is what the NBA is meant to be like this is a special moment."

"People are seeing it from a chip shot or 10,000 feet looking down on it , but you know it's real, like our unit is incredibly cohesive, and it's a beautiful thing to see within our organization how these guys are taking their steps and not skipping."

How far can the Cleveland Cavaliers go this season?

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most impressive teams in the league this season. They have had a wide array of talented youngsters for a while, but this season, they have blossomed into stars.

Despite Collin Sexton's early-season setback due to injury, the team has kept going strong, producing some incredible results against the top teams in the league.

The trio of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley has exceeded expectations. All three are in the running to be a part of the All-Star team, and deserve credit for the good work they have done.

The Cavs also have some veterans like Kevin Love and Rajon Rondo, both of whom are former champions. Ricky Rubio was an integral part of the team, but an ACL injury has ruled him out for the season.

The team has all the resources needed to excel. Having already proven their prowess, the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to make some noise in the playoffs. They will look for a top-3 finish to get a favorable opponent in the first round, which would increase their chances of going deep in the playoffs.

