"We like the Kardashians", "Lakers summer league team is gonna be first team all nepotism" - LA Lakers fans break the internet with hilarious reactions as team signs Scottie Pippen Jr. to a two-way deal

The LA Lakers signed Scotty Pippen Jr. to a two-way contract and had Shareef O'Neal agree to play for them in the Summer League after the end of the draft. The two undrafted players, sons of NBA greats Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal, will now don the Lakers uniform.

LA might have set their sights on making these moves well in advance, as these reports were published by The Athletic's Shams Charania right after the draft ended.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shareef O’Neal has agreed to play in NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Another O’Neal big man in a Lakers uniform. Shareef O’Neal has agreed to play in NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Another O’Neal big man in a Lakers uniform.

The LA Lakers also held a pre-draft workout with Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal. Lakers fans couldn't contain their excitement after reading the last names of these players. However, the Lakeshow was mocked hilariously online for the same reason.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Lmfaoooooo we picking up all the nba player sperm. We like the kardashians"

Another added:

"lakers summer league team is gonna be first team all nepotism"

Here are some of the best reactions:

Rodney @RodneyGoatbrook @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium lakers summer league team is gonna be first team all nepotism @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium lakers summer league team is gonna be first team all nepotism

Alexisx23 @AlexisCAx09 @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic we need ron harper jr @Stadium The lakers getting every legends sonwe need ron harper jr @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium The lakers getting every legends son 😂 we need ron harper jr

Ed @g00dbyeamerica @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Are they trying to convince these dudes’ dads to come join the hospital lakers @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Are they trying to convince these dudes’ dads to come join the hospital lakers

Clique Productions @ImClique_ wow, the lakers just got o’neal and pippen, theyre going to the finals! wow, the lakers just got o’neal and pippen, theyre going to the finals!

FanDuel @FanDuel Me seeing "Pippen" and "O'Neal" on the back of a Lakers jersey in 2022 🤣 Me seeing "Pippen" and "O'Neal" on the back of a Lakers jersey in 2022 🤣 https://t.co/izE0XJt3Do

DADDY MT PLUG @mtplug_grinder Lakers got scotty pippen and O’Neal in the off season and y’all trying to convince me they ain’t winning a chip Lakers got scotty pippen and O’Neal in the off season and y’all trying to convince me they ain’t winning a chip

Chicago Whales @ChicagoWhales1 Lakers next season:



Westbrook

Lebron

Pippen

AD

O’ Neal



WHO IS STOPPING THEM? Lakers next season:WestbrookLebron Pippen ADO’ NealWHO IS STOPPING THEM?

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM Shareef O’Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr. on the Lakers’ Summer League roster Shareef O’Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr. on the Lakers’ Summer League roster https://t.co/YHXxVg5R5y

LA Lakers stay active on draft day, acquire the #35 pick from Orlando Magic and select Michigan State prospect Max Christie

The LA Lakers stayed active on the eve of the draft. They acquired the #35 pick from the Orlando Magic for a future second-round pick and cash a few hours before the event began. They selected Michigan State's Max Christie. Christie, a 6'6" guard slots into a 3-and-D role.

The Lakers will likely let him develop by giving him minutes with the South Bay Lakers in the G-League. Christie has the potential to be a solid two-way player, but he will have to work on his shooting to earn consistent minutes in the main rotation.

The LA Lakers didn't add any impact players on draft day, so now they will have to turn their attention to free agency. The Lakers have a taxpayer mid-level exception at their disposal worth roughly $6 million.

The Lakers can only sign players to league minimum contracts after using that exception in free agency. For now, they have eight players likely to stay on the team next season. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Syracuse's Cole Swider have reportedly signed two-way contracts.

LA will be hoping prospects like Shareef O'Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr. shine during the Summer League. While O'Neal could provide much-needed depth on the frontcourt, Pippen will help the Lakers with another option at the point guard position.

