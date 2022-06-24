"We like the Kardashians", "Lakers summer league team is gonna be first team all nepotism" - LA Lakers fans break the internet with hilarious reactions as team signs Scottie Pippen Jr. to a two-way deal

The LA Lakers signed Scotty Pippen Jr. to a two-way contract and had Shareef O'Neal agree to play for them in the Summer League after the end of the draft. The two undrafted players, sons of NBA greats Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal, will now don the Lakers uniform.
LA might have set their sights on making these moves well in advance, as these reports were published by The Athletic's Shams Charania right after the draft ended.
The LA Lakers also held a pre-draft workout with Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal. Lakers fans couldn't contain their excitement after reading the last names of these players. However, the Lakeshow was mocked hilariously online for the same reason.
One fan wrote on Twitter:
"Lmfaoooooo we picking up all the nba player sperm. We like the kardashians"
Another added:
"lakers summer league team is gonna be first team all nepotism"
Here are some of the best reactions:
LA Lakers stay active on draft day, acquire the #35 pick from Orlando Magic and select Michigan State prospect Max Christie
The LA Lakers stayed active on the eve of the draft. They acquired the #35 pick from the Orlando Magic for a future second-round pick and cash a few hours before the event began. They selected Michigan State's Max Christie. Christie, a 6'6" guard slots into a 3-and-D role.
The Lakers will likely let him develop by giving him minutes with the South Bay Lakers in the G-League. Christie has the potential to be a solid two-way player, but he will have to work on his shooting to earn consistent minutes in the main rotation.
The LA Lakers didn't add any impact players on draft day, so now they will have to turn their attention to free agency. The Lakers have a taxpayer mid-level exception at their disposal worth roughly $6 million.
The Lakers can only sign players to league minimum contracts after using that exception in free agency. For now, they have eight players likely to stay on the team next season. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Syracuse's Cole Swider have reportedly signed two-way contracts.
LA will be hoping prospects like Shareef O'Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr. shine during the Summer League. While O'Neal could provide much-needed depth on the frontcourt, Pippen will help the Lakers with another option at the point guard position.