"We like the Kardashians", "Lakers summer league team is gonna be first team all nepotism" - LA Lakers fans break the internet with hilarious reactions as team signs Scottie Pippen Jr. to a two-way deal

Scotty Pippen Jr. in action during the Vanderbilt v Kentucky game
Modified Jun 24, 2022 11:40 AM IST

The LA Lakers signed Scotty Pippen Jr. to a two-way contract and had Shareef O'Neal agree to play for them in the Summer League after the end of the draft. The two undrafted players, sons of NBA greats Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal, will now don the Lakers uniform.

LA might have set their sights on making these moves well in advance, as these reports were published by The Athletic's Shams Charania right after the draft ended.

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shareef O’Neal has agreed to play in NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Another O’Neal big man in a Lakers uniform.

The LA Lakers also held a pre-draft workout with Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal. Lakers fans couldn't contain their excitement after reading the last names of these players. However, the Lakeshow was mocked hilariously online for the same reason.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Lmfaoooooo we picking up all the nba player sperm. We like the kardashians"

Another added:

"lakers summer league team is gonna be first team all nepotism"

Here are some of the best reactions:

@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Lmfaoooooo we picking up all the nba player sperm. We like the kardashians😭😭
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium lakers summer league team is gonna be first team all nepotism
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Lakers think this the 90s 💀
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium So lakers just taking all former Nba Players sons in hopes they can become they Daddies🤣😭 https://t.co/hiHr2r76J9
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Lakers building a summer league superteam LOL
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium mfs just going for big names
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium The lakers getting every legends son 😂 we need ron harper jr
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Are they trying to convince these dudes’ dads to come join the hospital lakers
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Lebron finally got his Pippen
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Lebron is so desperate for a ring he’s just trying to copy Jordan now smh
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Laker fans realizing they not actually getting Scottie pippen and Shaq https://t.co/AOdgywHgHv
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium A yo! Lakers Vegas Summer League vibes 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/L4jjmI1RDq
wow, the lakers just got o’neal and pippen, theyre going to the finals!
Me seeing "Pippen" and "O'Neal" on the back of a Lakers jersey in 2022 🤣 https://t.co/izE0XJt3Do
Lakers fans waking up tomorrow with a Pippen & O'Neal on the roster:#NBA | #LakeShow https://t.co/57FBLXrQeH
Lakers got scotty pippen and O’Neal in the off season and y’all trying to convince me they ain’t winning a chip
Lakers next season:WestbrookLebron Pippen ADO’ NealWHO IS STOPPING THEM?
Shareef O’Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr. on the Lakers’ Summer League roster https://t.co/YHXxVg5R5y
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Bro had the deal lined up 😭
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Don’t be surprised when Bronny goes undrafted next season
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium https://t.co/CZNHKS5g1F

LA Lakers stay active on draft day, acquire the #35 pick from Orlando Magic and select Michigan State prospect Max Christie

The LA Lakers stayed active on the eve of the draft. They acquired the #35 pick from the Orlando Magic for a future second-round pick and cash a few hours before the event began. They selected Michigan State's Max Christie. Christie, a 6'6" guard slots into a 3-and-D role.

The Lakers will likely let him develop by giving him minutes with the South Bay Lakers in the G-League. Christie has the potential to be a solid two-way player, but he will have to work on his shooting to earn consistent minutes in the main rotation.

The LA Lakers didn't add any impact players on draft day, so now they will have to turn their attention to free agency. The Lakers have a taxpayer mid-level exception at their disposal worth roughly $6 million.

The Lakers can only sign players to league minimum contracts after using that exception in free agency. For now, they have eight players likely to stay on the team next season. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Syracuse's Cole Swider have reportedly signed two-way contracts.

LA will be hoping prospects like Shareef O'Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr. shine during the Summer League. While O'Neal could provide much-needed depth on the frontcourt, Pippen will help the Lakers with another option at the point guard position.

