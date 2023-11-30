"We live in a simulation": NBA fans shocked to learn controversial Charles Barkley has a show on CNN

Charles Barkley and Gayle King's new weekly primetime show on CNN had fans in shock. While some of the responses were all about how the former NBA star landed a gig on the news network, others felt it was just another way for Barkley to expand his airtime.

Earlier, CNN announced that 'King Charles' the limited-run series with the duo will see them surge ahead of their competitors, given the pair's reputation in TV over the years.

One of the fans believed it was a simulation:

Why does Charles Barkley have a talk show on CNN

We live in a simulation

And the responses poured in:

According to the network, 'King Charles,' translates into an hourly talk show featuring King and Barkley and their guests, who will interact with guest speakers in light, candid, and engaging conversations centered around the week’s most "interesting stories, moments, and cultural themes."

Over the years, Barkley has made a case for himself as one of the players known for their controversial comments. Previously, he had called politicians "awful people" after he took issue with new NCAA president Charlie Baker’s plan to tackle concerns about name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals in college athletics.

Only time will tell if the show featuring two of the most dynamic personalities on present-day television will live up to the expectations placed on them.

Charles Barkley has carved a name for himself as one of the better NBA analysts

After hanging up his kicks, Charles Barkley has climbed up the ranks meteorically as one of the analysts who could better share his thoughts on the evolving sport.

Since 2000, Barkley has served as a studio analyst for TNT. He appears on the network's coverage during pre-game and halftime segments.

The former Philadelphia 76ers big is currently on Inside the NBA, starring Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and former LA Lakers Shaquille O'Neal. His stint at TNT has seen him win four Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Studio Analyst

Last year, Barkley inked a 10-year contract to stay with TNT for around $100 million.

Per The New York Post's Andrew Marchand, the deal is expected to be worth more than $100 million and could even reach close to $200 million if the analyst remains with TNT for the entirety of the contract.

As a player, Charles Barkley played 16 seasons in the NBA for the 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.

He averaged 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 1,073 regular-season games and was selected to play in 11 All-Star games. He is a former MVP and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.