"We live in a world where, especially when it gets to the internet, people don't care" - Shaquille O'Neal shows support for Vanessa Bryant amidst her lawsuit against LA County

Shaquille O'Neal has given his support to Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, who is in the middle of a lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Vanessa sued the county's sheriff and fire department, as well as other employees, for allegedly distributing photos of the helicopter scene that killed her husband, daughter and seven others.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, O'Neal expressed his support for his former teammate's wife. The LA Lakers legend praised Vanessa for doing her best to ensure that the photos remain hidden.

"I feel for her. We've never talked a lot, (but) we've always had respect for each other," O'Neal said. "Every time I see her, it's a hug, it's a laugh. But I couldn't imagine what she's going through.

"We live in a world where, especially when it gets to the internet, people don't care. But those are pictures that I would never, ever want to see, so she's doing a great thing by holding people responsible."

Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with seven other people, tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. According to the New York Times, Vanessa accused several sheriff's department deputies and fire department employees of allegedly sharing crash scene photos in the lawsuit.

The LA County employees allegedly showed the photos to people not involved in the investigation. They confirmed that the photos were indeed shared, but were later deleted.

"I do not want my little girls or I to ever have to see their remains in that matter," Vanessa said last year. "Nor do I think it's right that the photographs were taken in the first place because it's already tough enough that I have to experience this heartache and this loss."

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant won three championships together

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant

The duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant is considered as one of the best in NBA history. O'Neal and Bryant arrived in Hollywood at the same time in 1996. Shaq was a free agent, while Kobe was the 13th overall pick in the draft.

After several postseason failures, they finally got over the hump in 2000. O'Neal and Bryant won three straight championships from 2000 to 2002. However, their relationship deteriorated, and O'Neal was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004.

The former teammates began feuding, with O'Neal getting the upperhand in 2006. He won his fourth championship after helping the Heat win their first title. Bryant would eventually win his fourth in 2009 and surpassing Shaq a year later.

However, the feud continued for the rest O'Neal's playing career. It only started to get better when Bryant became the first guest on "The Big Podcast with Shaq" in 2015. O'Neal would also challenge Bryant to score 50 points in his final game. Kobe ended up dropping 60 points.

The feud was eventually put to rest when O'Neal and Bryant appeared on a special episode of "Players Only" on NBA TV. The LA Lakers legends discussed their careers, championships and feud.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Juan Paolo David