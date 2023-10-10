"We’ll address that on TV”: Jamal Crawford on rumors about swapping Michael Jordan's Ferrari with his Mercedes

Jamal Crawford and Michael Jordan have shared an excellent relationship, with the latter being his mentor. The two worked out together often. They even bet thousands of dollars on shooting contests that cost $5,000. Jordan once upped the stakes by waging a bet that included his Ferrari and Crawford's Mercedes.

According to Marca Basket, the former Chicago Bulls' legends entered a shooting contest for their expensive cars in a winner-take-all-all scenario. However, Crawford didn't confirm they entered a bet. However, he did reveal a conversation that hints that may have been the case.

"He asked which car I'd come in to training, I replied 'In a Mercedes'' he then said 'I came in a Ferrari, shall we play for it?'"

Rumor has it that Jamal Crawford lost the contest and had to go home without a vehicle as Michael Jordan drilled all five 3-point attempts, but he couldn't. However, Crawford never confirmed if they actually bet on it. Sportskeeda's Mark Medina recently interviewed the former Sixth Man of the Year, hoping to get some details about this rumor from the man himself, who issued a cryptic response.

“That’s not true," said Crawford. "It’s funny you say that. We’ll address that on TV," added the former NBA player turned analyst.

If Jamal Crawford intends to reveal the entire story on TV, it won't be too long before fans hear all of it. He has signed up as an analyst with TNT and NBA TV, where he makes frequent appearances during the season. With the new campaign around the corner, Crawford will be on TV soon, giving him the chance to talk about this famous rumor.

Jamal Crawford reflects on gaining Michael Jordan's respect

Earning the great Michael Jordan's respect is the ultimate achievement several players have coveted in their NBA careers. Jamal Crawford was no different. He built a relationship with MJ early on in his career. It was surreal for Crawford, considering Jordan was his idol, whom he once deemed the 'King of Kings.'

The Bulls legend wasn't just a fan of Crawford's personality but also his game, which was the first thing that caught his eye and made him respect the 3x Sixth Man of the Year.

“The first time I played against him, I feel like my team won. That’s what earned him the respect," Crawford told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. "The next day, they called me and asked, ‘Where are you at? The run starts at 2 pm, and MJ is waiting on you. Get down here!’ We started playing together. That’s when we never lost. That’s the ultimate sign of respect."

Very few had the opportunity to be under Michael Jordan's wing early in their careers, and Crawford was fortunate enough to be among them. Jamal Crawford didn't get the collective success he may have desired, but his game was individually right up there with some of the league's best, especially at his peak.