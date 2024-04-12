"We'll get our a** kicked again": Kristaps Porzingis open to more blowout losses ahead of playoffs

Kristaps Porzingis is unfazed by a second consecutive blowout loss for the Boston Celtics after they fell 118-109 to the New York Knicks at home. The Celtics were coming off a 104-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. While they weren't whole in that game, their top-six rotation was available in Thursday's clash.

However, the Celtics were no match for the Julius Randle-less Knicks. They lacked the intensity, execution and physicality required to put New York away. The Celtics had displayed that when they faced the Knicks four times before this season, winning on all occasions.

With a second consecutive game where the Celtics didn't play at their usual level in the books, Porzingis had a unique perspective on this stretch and the Celtics' getting hooked onto 'bad habits' with the playoffs approaching.

"Maybe we will," Porzingis told reporters. "Maybe we’ll get our ass kicked again to start a series and that will be a wake up call for us. But I bet that we will show up."

The Celtics are arguably in the best position to win a championship this year compared to previous seasons with their current core. Their 62-18 record summarizes how good they have been, resulting in high expectations for them.

However, there are doubts about their ability to get over the hump. They have lost their composure in most of their losses this season, similar to the 2022 NBA Finals and 2023 conference finals runs.

Kristaps Porzingis reacts to Celtics getting booed on their home floor

The Boston Celtics loss against the New York Knicks followed with the TD Garden crowd booing the home team. Kristaps Porzingis wasn't surprised, as he was aware the Celtics didn't produce their best when they had to. They have locked up a playoff spot and the homecourt until the end of the finals, but the Celtics fans hope the team finishes the season on a strong note.

"We got booed at the end for a reason," Porzingis said. "This is not the team our fans love."

However, Porzingis was confident it wouldn't be the case when the Celtics had to turn up the heat. They have two more games at the Garden to win the fans again. They are also against minnows Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

Boston could rest Kristaps Porzingis and other starters, but they will still be favored to deliver the expected results.

