"We'll take that one": LeBron James highlights crowd eruptions, technical foul while speaking on his insane 360 reverse layup

LeBron James and the LA Lakers were able to hold off the Houston Rockets in the second half to win 107-97. The biggest proponent for the Lakers win was their strong first half, especially in the second quarter, where they outscored their opponents 35-14.

Anthony Davis was the team's leader in their most recent victory, putting up a team-high 27 points and 14 rebounds. He was also the most dominant force on defense, rejecting five of the Rockets' shot attempts.

Of course, Davis did not lead the Lakers alone as he received plenty of support, especially from Austin Reaves, who contributed 18 points. LeBron James was also a factor for them as he scored 16 points and 7 assists.

Despite his less-than-average performance, LeBron still had a major highlight. During the second quarter, he spun toward the baseline to get past Tari Eason, which prompted Jeff Green to help on defense. As the two defenders collapsed on the 38-year-old star, he contorted his body to hit a 360 layup, which had the Laker bench hyped.

After the game, he spoke to the media, including Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, about his insane finish. He said:

"I don't know, just trying to make plays and that felt like the best way to kinda finish that one. I was able to bring it home that's for sure and the fans got into it and the bench got into it, got us a technical."

LeBron James and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka got into a verbal confrontation

In the heat of the Lakers-Rockets game, a few altercations took place. The first one occurred between the players on the court midway through the fourth quarter after Tari Eason was fouled by Cam Reddish on a layup attempt.

After the foul, the players got in each other's faces, leading to a technical foul being called. As the officials were settling the players down, LeBron got into it with Ime Udoka on the sidelines. An individual was ejected as a result of their verbal altercation with the announcers initially thinking that it was LeBron who got ejected.

As the dust settled, it was revealed that it was Udoka who was ejected, while the LA Lakers star was merely assessed a technical foul. The rest of the game went on without a hitch as the Rockets tried to make a valiant comeback without their coach on the sidelines. However, they could not overcome Anthony Davis' 27-point performance.

