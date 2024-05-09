“We are all lucky to witness it!!” - George Karl weighs in on Nikola Jokic’s awe-inspiring career after third MVP honor

From being selected with the 41st pick to winning his third MVP award, Nikola Jokic has inspired many with his remarkable journey. The NBA announced earlier that Jokic was awarded the 2023-24 MVP award and his supporters couldn't be happier. Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl also reflected on the Serbian big man's career.

Jokic outperformed his fellow finalists, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder. He helped the Nuggets secure the second spot in the Western Conference, which earned him his third MVP nod in four years.

The Nuggets posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), which his wife, Natalija, narrated. In the video, they showed what Jokic went through from an overlooked late pick to now one of the best players in the world.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After seeing the video, Karl couldn't help but admire the European center. He joined in on the celebration of Jokic winning another MVP award and even mentioned that everyone's lucky to be witnessing his stellar career so far.

"One of the most special and unique stories in the history of a beautiful game . We are all lucky to witness it!!" Karl wrote. "Celebrate Jokic and Keep Climbing!!

Expand Tweet

Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and nine assists to secure his third MVP award.

Also read: 5 reasons why Luka Doncic should have won MVP award over Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic credits his teammates after winning the MVP

Winning the MVP award has never been easy, but Nikola Jokic makes it look like it is. Jokic is now the ninth player to win the award three times. Despite it being an individual award, the Nuggets star didn't forget his teammates. He credited his teammates for helping him win the award for the third time in four years.

"It's a journey, it's a process, it's trusting in your teammates, your teammates trusting in you. It's a whole collective effort that put me in the bright spotlight," Jokic said.

Expand Tweet

Jokic also credited the Nuggets' coaching staff for how they've helped him become the star that he is today. With him as their best player, they were able to win it all last year and he earned his first Finals MVP award, beating the Miami Heat in five games.

Denver is down 0-2 in the best-of-seven series, failing to win the first two home games against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Because of the hounding defense of the Wolves, the Nuggets have struggled to execute their game plan. Many are expecting Jokic to perform like an MVP as they travel to Minnesota and try to get back in the series.

Also read: "Luka robbed of another insane season": NBA fans divided as Nikola Jokic wins his third MVP in four years