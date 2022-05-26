"We made such a big story about the Denver Nuggets and Jokic, who's a two-time MVP" - Jay Williams reacts to 3x All-NBA selection coming through for Mavs in Game 4 against Dubs

As the Dallas Mavericks took over Game 4 and registered their first win of the series in the Western Conference finals, we saw the importance the role-players have on the Mavs roster.

When the open-looks don't fall, Dallas' games usually turn into massive blowout losses or all the weight falls to the shoulders of Luka Dončić.

Jay Williams, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," talked about how, despite the win on tuesday, the Mavs' season will probably come to an end in Game 5:

"First off, Golden State always tricks off games, they do this, so this is in-tune with their character. Secondly, we made such a big story about the Denver Nuggets and Jokic, who's a two-time MVP getting you one game against Golden State, so with that being said, I'm like 'All right Luka, you gotta give us one game,'" Williams said.

"Luka comes through in elimination games averaging over thirty points per game but the rest of the cast came to play last night, so I like the fact they're gonna make this respectable, I think this will still be a gentleman's sweep," he added.

Game 5 will be played at the Chase Center on Thursday.

Luka was just as ball-dominant, but sinkin open-shots saved the Mavs from getting swept

Luka's ball dominant play didn't hurt the Mavs on Tuesday

As we have mentioned before, the Mavericks aren't too hot on anyone besides Luka commanding the ball and pace on offense, given the disparity in touches. This can be an issue at times because Doncic is usually the slowest player on the floor, but in Game 4, not only did we see an increase in Luka's pace, we also saw a better performance in ball distribution.

Although the spread for touches was more or less the same in Game 4, touches might not be the greatest measure here because of the large majority of the offensive output that we have come to expect from players like Bullock, Kleber and Finney-Smith are catch-and-shoot threes on open-looks.

The Warriors, who largely played a 3-2 zone defense in the game, something that has worked very well for them in this series, fell short as the Mavericks responded differently, and along with Jason Kidd's adjustments, it was the immaculate shooting all-around which saved the Mavs.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



But Golden State also countered and found fourth-quarter success.



on the chess match in Game 4: The Mavs’ adjustment to the Warriors' 3-2 zone helped them win on Tuesday night.But Golden State also countered and found fourth-quarter success. @anthonyVslater on the chess match in Game 4: theathletic.com/3332118/?sourc… The Mavs’ adjustment to the Warriors' 3-2 zone helped them win on Tuesday night. But Golden State also countered and found fourth-quarter success.@anthonyVslater on the chess match in Game 4: theathletic.com/3332118/?sourc… https://t.co/4OQtid67w1

Luka's pace saw a considerable increase, from 3.78 mph in Game 3 to 3.97 mph in Game 4, a sign that bodes well for the Mavericks going forward.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava