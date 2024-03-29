"We don't need to have a conversation" - Shaquille O'Neal vents frustration on Dwight Howard ignoring his 'Superman' advice

Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard have a long-standing beef that has stood out for years. The two former Orlando Magic centers have been going at it, and when people think the bickering is over, something comes up again that re-ignites the flame between them.

In a recent episode of "The Big Pod", Shaq got to talk about the root of their beef and he feels it started by setting expectations for Howard in the media.

"All I said about young fella was he needs to average 28-15 and I don't know how it get to 'he don't like me'. I'm like, that has nothing to do with it," said Shaq. "Like, I'm telling you, how to Superman status. This is all you got to do every time. So, I kind of had to leave him alone, stay off him."

Then, Jamal Crawford got to ask the four-time NBA champion if he managed to reach out to the then-younger version of Howard. O'Neal insisted that he did not try to have a conversation with Howard and it was the right thing to do because it is how the 'rite of passage' is.

"If I put the information out, you don't need to reach out. We don't need to have a conversation," O'Neal said. "And I thought it was the 'rite of passage' thing. Because Wilt and Kareem did the same **** to me."

Shaquille O'Neal just showing tough love to Dwight Howard

With all the criticisms Shaquille O'Neal has thrown at his Orlando Magic successor, the four-time revealed in an interview with Trae Young on the "From The Point" podcast in January that it was all because he cared for Dwight Howard.

“If I mention your name, it means I love you and I respect you. I used to love Dwight; he did something I couldn’t do. I wish I could jump that high," O'Neal said.

"I love Dwight Howard – a lot of people don’t know that. This is my first time saying that.”

These words by Shaquille O'Neal captured Dwight Howard's attention while he was playing in the Philippines for the Strong Group Athletics that competed in the Dubai International Championships.

"I never had a problem with you so can we finally end this as adults," Howard tweeted.

After his short stint in the Philippines, Dwight Howard currently plays for the Mets de Guaynabo in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional League in Puerto Rico.