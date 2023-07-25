"We need him in the military": DJ Akademiks claims Ja Morant made a mistake by entering the NBA Draft

Prominent media personality DJ Akademiks recently shared his thoughts about Ja Morant. In a recent episode of VladTV, Akademiks discussed his concerns about Morant always pulling out guns live on social media. The DJ assumed that the reason why the Memphis Grizzlies star loved to pull out guns was because he thought it was cool.

Akademiks hilariously flamed Ja Morant, saying that the 23-year-old should have joined the military, instead of the NBA.

"We need him in the military," Akademiks jokingly said. "That boy went to the wrong draft okay? They talking about drafting for the NBA? They need to bring back the draft that puts him in the military. That might be a natural talent of his."

Akademiks continued:

"His idea of being cool is playing and waving around guns. That's all it is. He has the obsession with the image that rappers portray."

Ja Morant's obsession with pulling out guns

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

During the 2022-23 regular season, Ja Morant found himself in hot water when he pulled out a gun on his Instagram Live, resulting in a suspension from the NBA. Despite the league's disapproval of his actions, the punishment was not overly harsh, and Morant was sidelined until the end of the regular season. He was allowed to return for the playoffs with a stern warning not to repeat such behavior.

However, it seems that Morant ignored the instructions given by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, as he once again brandished a gun on Instagram Live. In response to the repeated offense, the league considered imposing more severe consequences on the Memphis Grizzlies star.

As of now, Morant is suspended for 25 games by Silver. Consequently, when the 2023-24 season begins, the Grizzlies will be without their star point guard, greatly impacting the team's performance, as Morant has been a key player in numerous instances.

The situation has taken a toll on Morant's standing in the NBA, with even his sponsorship deals falling through. Nike, one of his major sponsors, has reportedly ceased the production of his signature shoes and removed them from their store listings.

These incidents have raised concerns about Ja Morant's future in the NBA, as the continuation of such behavior may lead to further repercussions and jeopardize his career. The league and his fans hope that he learns from his mistakes and takes the necessary steps to regain his standing both on and off the court.

