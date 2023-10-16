"We need a redo" - Larsa Pippen calls for a link-up with $5 million worth Yung Miami and Taina Williams

Aside from her dating life, Larsa Pippen is most known for her time as a reality TV actress. She recently took to Instagram to propose another hangout with two rising music aritsts.

Recently, an Instagram page put together a post filled with celebrity link ups. When Larsa Pippen saw a photo of her with Yung Miami and Taina Williams, she re-posted it on her Instagram story saying that they needed to get together again.

Yung Miami burst on the scene in the past year as one half of the female rap group "City Girls." Along with her growing fame in the music world, she's also pursued business ventures in the fashion world. Yung Miami currently has endorsement deals with companies like Savage x Fenty and Fashion Nova. As of 2023, her net worth sits around $5 million.

Taina Williams is a social media influencer with over 100 million followers on Instagram. She is the daughter of fashion designer Emily Bustamante and famous rapper Fabolous is her step father.

Pippen has been on "The Real Houswives of Miami" for over a decade now, but remains in the limelight due to her relationship with Michael Jordan's oldest son Marcus.

Larsa Pippen shares LA Lakers highlights on social media

Along with dating the son of an NBA star, Larsa Pippen's oldest son continues to chase his basketball dream. She recently shared some of Scotty Pippen Jr.'s preseason highlights on her Instagram.

Since going undrafted a few years back, Scotty Pippen Jr. has been a prospect in the LA Lakers organization. He's spent most of his time in the G-League, but has gotten some opportunities at the NBA level.

Over the weekend, Scotty found himself facing off against the league's newest superstar duo. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo made their long-awaited debut against the Lakers in preseason action.

Scotty managed to put together a good performance against the Bucks. In 25 minutes of action, he accumulated nine points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals. Following this solid outing, Larsa posted multiple highlights of her son on her Instagram story.

The 6-foot-1 guard played in 19 games for the South Bay Lakers last season. In that span, he averaged 21.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Still only 22 years old, Scotty Pippen Jr. continues to work hard to potentially follow in his father's footseps in the NBA.