"We needed that humbling experience ... we gonna see them again" - Kyrie Irving speaks out on getting swept by Boston Celtics in 2022 NBA Playoffs

Kyrie Irving and the Nets were swept in the first round of the 2022 Playoffs. Irving and Kevin Durant couldn't pull off the upset for Brooklyn Nets. The disastrous result left Irving and the Nets facing a premature end to their postseason ambitions. Irving has now admitted that the loss to the Celtics was a "humbling experience."

“It was meant to happen like that, motivation bro,” Irving said. “We needed that humbling experience, especially going against the Celtics. It was already built to be that matchup. We gonna see them again, we gonna have to.

"They’re gonna be where they gonna be, but those young ones in Boston bro, I got to see them grow up. To see them do what they did last year, on the Finals stage, making it that far, I'm glad they had to go through us.”

Irving averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game versus the Celtics. Despite those numbers, he shouldered the blame for the Nets' loss.

Firstly, Irving's unavailability due to his COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy contributed to the franchise's seventh-seed finish. The Nets did not have home-court advantage against the Celtics. The team had hoped for a deep postseason run in 2022.

Secondly, Irving's unavailability led to James Harden forcing his way out from the Nets. His behavior led to the Ben Simmons' trade with Philadelphia. Simmons, however, did not suit up in the Boston series.

Stephen A. Smith picks Kyrie Irving as leading MVP candidate for 2022-23 season

Kyrie Irving received significant criticism for missing time last season. However, Irving does have someone who is betting on him this season. Longtime NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith has Irving as an MVP candidate for 2022-23. On an episode of "First Take," Smith said:

"I got Kyrie Irving as one of my top league MVP candidates. I think Kyrie Irving gonna put on a show this year.

"Everybody better brace themselves because the brother is playing for a new contract. He playing for a new contract. Listen, it matters 200 million-plus dollars, man. It matters now."

Smith argues that Irving has to put in the work if he wants to get paid. He cited examples, saying:

"Listen, Bradley Beal got 200 million, Zach LaVine got 200 million. ... Because in the process of balling, he gotta convince folks that he gonna show up to work, which I believe he will. Past is the past. I'm looking forward. I got Kyrie Irving as a league MVP candidate."

