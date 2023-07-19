"We were never going to break up the core"- Golden State Warriors Insider comments show that Jordan Poole was destined to be traded

New Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. told the media a month ago that the team was keeping Jordan Poole for four more years. A few days later, Poole was sent to the Washington Wizards to bring in veteran point guard Chris Paul.

NBA insider Keith Smith reportedly had a source inside the Dubs’ camp who said this:

“It was the only decision to re-sign Draymond (Green). We were never going to break up the core. They’ve had too much success and we won the title two seasons ago. Why would we move off that group now?”

Mike Dunleavy Jr. sent Jordan Poole to Washington a few days after declaring he is keeping the shooting guard for four more years.

Dunleavy’s first few weeks as general manager couldn’t be any more difficult. Besides the Jordan Poole situation, he also had to contend with Draymond Green opting out of the final year of his contract. The former Defensive Player of the Year had become an unrestricted free agent.

The Golden State Warriors and Green were reportedly interested in a reunion with "Dray" looking for more years in his contract. Mike Dunleavy Jr. had to contend with a skyrocketing payroll and resulting luxury tax bill even before he could resign Green.

In the end, he traded Poole for a little more wiggle room in the salary cap and to remove the elephant in the room. Green’s punching of “JP” just before the season started broke the team and kept them from fulfilling their potential as the season progressed.

Draymond Green was convinced the team couldn’t overcome that incident. Steve Kerr, in his exit interview after the Warriors were eliminated by the Lakers in the playoffs, also said the same thing.

Between Jordan Poole and Green, Mike Dunleavy Jr. chose to keep the Golden State Warriors’ fiery leader.

Here is Keith Smith's full report

Brandin Podziemski could take Jordan Poole’s role in the Golden State Warriors lineup

The Golden State Warriors drafted Brandin Podziemski out of Sta. Clara as their first pick (19th) of the 2023 NBA Draft. They were bullish on his defense, hustle and leadership. It also didn’t hurt that he shot 43.8% of his attempts from deep in his sophomore year in college.

Jordan Poole made a splash as one of the best shooters in the NBA. But once his shooting turned sour, he became nearly unplayable due to his poor defense. Steve Kerr hardly gave him minutes in the playoffs, particularly against the LA Lakers.

Keith Smith had this to report about his contact inside the Warriors’ camp about the rookie:

“Brandin (Podziemski) hasn’t shot well, but he’s done everything else. He’s smart, tough, versatile, player.”

Podziemski shot just 26.3%, including 21.7% of his triples. The Golden State Warriors are confident he’ll regain his shooting touch the more he adjusts to the NBA. His defense and hustle, though, could make him a big part of the team’s rotation.

