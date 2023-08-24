"We have one common goal": Jalen Brunson emphasizes team unity over ego as Team USA aims for 6th FIBA World Cup triumph

Team USA is about to begin its FIBA World Cup campaign in 2023, and much is riding on starting point guard Jalen Brunson. In a squad filled with NBA talents, he emphasizes that their egos must be left at the door in order to bring the gold medal to the United States.

"I think for the most part, guys are smart and so all we have one common goal which is to win and so when it comes to our roles and doing things like that, we have figured a way to kind of understand what the team needs at any given time," said Brunson in a press conference

With most of the NBA athletes in the Team USA roster each leading their mother teams, it is important for them to identify the player that has the hot hand or the first to break the opponent's offense or defense.

"On night it may be somebody, that night maybe somebody else and it's all about how can we gel to make sure that we're winning that game and then focus on the next game after and so on," Brunson said.

At the point guard position, Brunson shares it with Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and for him, it is not about who gets more minutes because their roles may change in every game they play during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

"I think for us, roles can change any given night. The guys just want to win. Guys just want to put each other in a position to be successful. We have a talented group and we have a smart group that knows that."

Pressure is nothing for Jalen Brunson

Team USA is the favorite to win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup but with expectations comes pressure to perform. For Jalen Brunson, there is no such thing as long as you work hard.

"For me personally, there is no such thing as pressure. I figured out that as long as I continually working hard on my game, putting everything I can and so what I do on my craft. There's no such thing as pressure," said Brunson

Jalen Brunson was an All-Star in his only season with the New York Knicks, averaging 24.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. That earned him a spot on squad USA, and is now set to feature for the national squad at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

