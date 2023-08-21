"We're the most competitive group": Steph Curry throws down gauntlet to Warriors' rivals, promises another title run

Steph Curry is confident this Golden State Warriors team has another title run left before its superstars retire from the NBA.

Curry and the Warriors have created a dynasty over the past decade, appearing in six NBA Finals since 2014 (2015-2019, 2022) and winning the title four times (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022).

Last season, the Warriors struggled on the road during the regular season and failed to defend their title, getting eliminated by the LA Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals in six games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers later got swept by the Denver Nuggets, who went on to claim the NBA championship after defeating the Miami Heat in five games (4-1).

This year, though, the Warriors aim to return to the top and have another title run, as Golden State remains a powerhouse in the West and the NBA.

During his appearance on the Gilbert Arenas podcast, he said:

"I love that we have some real estate in the offseason in terms of people thinking about us. But yeah, we've handled that question plenty of times."

"In terms of whatever the motivation is, whatever energy you're coming with. We're the most competitive group I think, because we've proven it over and over again. So we don't need any extra riff on that."

Steph Curry confident about Warriors having another title run next season

With Draymond Green re-signing this offseason and Klay Thompson set to sign an extension next summer, the Warriors wanted to make a move that would bolster their roster heading into the new season. Thus, they sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards and got Chris Paul as part of a three-team deal that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul's addition and the roster moves the Warriors made bring a lot of confidence to Steph Curry about Golden State's chances for another Finals appearance next June.

"Yeah we for sure do, hopefully that's this year. The nature of the NBA, the business of it, you know how things change really quickly."

Expand Tweet

Steph Curry is coming off another excellent campaign, averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 58 games. A four-time champion, a Finals MVP and two-time NBA MVP, Curry still has three years and $167,2 million left on his contract.

Golden State will tip off their 2023/24 campaign at Chase Center, where they will host the Phoenix Suns' Big-3 on Tuesday, October 24, with Chris Paul taking on his former team for the first time as an opponent.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)