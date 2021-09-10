"We're definitely not friends anymore" - DeAndre Jordan jokes about his relationship with Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

DeAndre Jordan is the latest addition to the stacked LA Lakers roster for the 2021-22 season. During his introductory press conference for his new franchise, Jordan did not refrain from being quirky about his relationship with former Brooklyn Nets teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

After joining Brooklyn's potential rivals in LA, the 7-footer remained candid throughout the press conference. He even had a sarcastic response on being asked about his relationship with former co-stars.

"We’re definitely not friends anymore...We’re brothers beyond basketball so us being teammates or not isn’t going to reflect on or affect our relationship. I have a ton of memories from the two years that I was there and I won’t forget those. But I’m definitely excited to start this next chapter."

Here's the full scoop where DJ makes the aforementioned comments (4:14 onwards):

For the LA Lakers, DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard will provide the elite rim-protection that they so desperately missed last season.

Recapping DeAndre Jordan's stint with the Brooklyn Nets

DeAndre Jordan is a force in the paint and a lethal lob threat.

Ever since being drafted in the second round of the 2008 NBA draft, DeAndre Jordan has made a name through his high-flying athleticism and unforgettable poster dunks. His latest chapter with the Brooklyn Nets was an interesting one as well.

Just last season, the 13-year veteran played in 57 games for the Brooklyn Nets, and averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 boards and 1.1 blocks, while shooting a career-high 76.3% from the field.

Prior to that season, DeAndre Jordan posted impressive numbers of 8.3 points and 10 rebounds per game, on 66% shooting from the floor. Though he was with the Brooklyn Nets for only a couple of years, his presence, both on and off the court, cannot be understated.

What the Brooklyn Nets have let go of in DeAndre Jordan is a rim-crusher who leads the league in career field goal percentage (67.4%). Moreover, the newest LA Lakers big is the only player in NBA history to have multiple seasons under his belt where he has shot over 70% from the field.

DeAndre Jordan started all but 14 games (when he was active) for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He did all the damage he could while playing under 22 minutes per game on average.

