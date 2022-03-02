"We're entering that space where the youth has not seen my father play" - Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine wants to evolve her father's legacy for the younger generation

Michael Jordan's oldest daughter, Jasmine, works for Air Jordan Brand as a field representative in the sports marketing division. Jasmine's main role for her father's company is to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, especially for female athletes. She's also trying to preserve and improve the legacy of his father for the next generation.

In an interview with D'Shonda Brown of Essence, Jasmine said that she wants to leave an imprint not only for the Air Jordan Brand, but also for the sneaker community. She wants to 'evolve' her father's legacy for the younger generation, and give women the voice and opportunity they need.

"I definitely want to: one, continue to evolve in my father’s legacy and make sure that this generation, these young consumers, still feel connected to who he is and what he’s done and how he has changed the game because we’re entering that space where the youth has not seen my father play," Jasmine said.

D'Shonda @SignedShonda Thank you



essence.com/fashion/sole-s… Y’all have no idea how proud I am of this one. Presenting my new series on @Essence – ‘Sole Searching’, where I highlight dope Black women in the sneaker community doing their thing. Up first is @MickiJae Thank you @BlakeLawren for trusting my pen ✍🏽 Y’all have no idea how proud I am of this one. Presenting my new series on @Essence – ‘Sole Searching’, where I highlight dope Black women in the sneaker community doing their thing. Up first is @MickiJae ✨ Thank you @BlakeLawren for trusting my pen ✍🏽essence.com/fashion/sole-s…

"The second aspect is making sure that we’re paving the way for Black women, and women in general, to feel seen and heard within the sneaker culture," Jasmine added.

Air Jordan has become one of the biggest shoe brands in the world. It's still under Nike, but it has now separated itself from the swoosh logo. The success of the brand has catapulted Jordan to one of the richest athletes in the world, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion.

The brand has become a pioneer in giving female athletes a chance to represent the Jumpman family. Air Jordan currently has 11 WNBA players on their roster, including Te'a Cooper of the LA Sparks, Kia Nurse of the New York Liberty, Aerial Powers of the Minnesota Lynx and Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings.

Front Office Sports @FOS



- Jordin Canada

- Te’a Cooper

- Crystal Dangerfield

- Chelsea Dungee

- Arella Guirantes

- Dearica Hamby

- Kia Nurse

- Aerial Powers

- Satou Sabally

- Maya Moore

- Asia Durr



(h/t The Jordan x WNBA roster, all black women:- Jordin Canada- Te’a Cooper- Crystal Dangerfield- Chelsea Dungee- Arella Guirantes- Dearica Hamby- Kia Nurse- Aerial Powers- Satou Sabally- Maya Moore- Asia Durr(h/t @aardodson , 📸: Ming Smith) The Jordan x WNBA roster, all black women:- Jordin Canada- Te’a Cooper - Crystal Dangerfield- Chelsea Dungee- Arella Guirantes- Dearica Hamby- Kia Nurse- Aerial Powers- Satou Sabally- Maya Moore- Asia Durr(h/t @aardodson, 📸: Ming Smith) https://t.co/sfymojh3R7

Will the new generation really forget Michael Jordan?

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan retired from basketball in 2003, after two seasons with the Washington Wizards. Almost two decades later, Jordan is still among the most talked-about athletes in the world, especially when the debate about the greatest player of all time comes up, with LeBron James also in the discussion.

However, will the younger generation really forget Michael Jordan? Maybe not, as Jordan's highlights are all over the internet. There are also a lot of stories written about his legendary career. Most importantly, his presence is still felt around the sports world.

Air Jordan is among the most popular shoe brands in the world, and is only likely to grow further. The younger generation is all about style, and the Jumpman logo will forever be attached to 'His Airness'.

Michael Jordan also owns the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA and Team 23XI Racing in NASCAR. Jordan is also a minority owner of the Miami Marlins.

Finally, did anyone hear the reception Jordan got at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland? Considering all the above, Jordan is unlikely to be forgotten by the current generation.

Edited by Bhargav