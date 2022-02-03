“We’re all excited for Wiggs, it’s not that we’re not excited for Steph” - Draymond Green reveals hilarious story of him forgetting to congratulate Steph Curry on his All-Star selection

Steph Curry was recently overlooked in his Golden State Warriors’ team group chat.

Draymond Green joined the chat to congratulate Andrew Wiggins on his first All-Star selection, which is even more impressive because that appearance will come as a starter. In his celebration, Green forgot to thank Steph Curry on his All-Star selection.

On "The Draymond Green Show" on YouTube channel "The Volume," Green explained how the situation went down and why he forgot to thank his longtime friend and teammate.

Green explained:

“I just didn’t say, 'Congratulations, Steph, on being an All-Star starter, too.' ... I did that purposely, but I didn’t do that purposely in our team group chat.”

How Draymond Green forgot to congratulate Steph Curry

Green explained that not congratulating Steph Curry in person was simply in good humor. But he admitted he overlooked Curry in the group chat. In his excitement for Wiggins’ first selection, Draymond explained he simply overlooked Steph and felt bad about doing it.

“I hit the group chat like, 'Wiggs, congratulations, man. That’s incredible.' … Other guys came in, ‘Wiggs, that’s dope. Congratulations,’” Green said.

According to Green, it wasn't until veteran Andre Iguodala joined the chat that he remembered Curry. Green said he recalled Iguodala saying:

“Hey, Steph, congratulations. Don’t let these MFs act like what you doing not elite. That shit is elite. Congratulations, Steph.'”

Green refereed to Iguoudala, who entered the NBA in 2005 and has made one All-Star selection, as “the elder statesman” and the voice of reason. After Iguodala cleared the air, Green admitted he felt bad for excluding Curry in his comments. He explained that upon hearing Iguodala, he went back into the chat and said:

“Wow, my fault, (No.) 30. I truly apologize, brother. Congratulations.”

Green added that he "felt extremely bad about it" and spent the rest of the day "apologizing through text."

Curry was purposely not overlooked. His team was just filled with excitement for Wiggins being selected for his first time. Draymond explained:

“We’re all excited for Wiggs. It’s not that we are not excited for Steph. We’re more accustomed to Steph being an All-Star starter, and we knew it was happening.”

One can easily understand how Curry was overlooked. Having already had seven All-Star selections, Curry is expected to be an All-Star. Being of such legendary greatness, he is an obvious choice as an All-Star starter.

Curry is averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists per game this season. He shoots 41.9%, including a 3-point percentage of 37.9%.

Wiggins, on the other hand, is averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season.

Wiggins was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft and has been a solid player in his eight seasons. While not a bust, he has never broken through as a star, despite the expectations that come with being the top pick.

With both Curry and Wiggins playing wonderfully this season, Golden State (39-13) is comfortably in second place in the Western Conference. They have the second-most wins in the NBA, behind only the Phoenix Suns (41-9).

Needless to say, both Curry and Wiggins have been cooking. To see them both picked for the ASG is no surprise, especially when Steph vouched so hard for Wiggins earlier in the year.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr and now Steph Curry have trumpeted Andrew Wiggins for the All-Star game the last two days. It's an organizational push. Curry unprompted tonight: "#22 should be in Cleveland this year." Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr and now Steph Curry have trumpeted Andrew Wiggins for the All-Star game the last two days. It's an organizational push. Curry unprompted tonight: "#22 should be in Cleveland this year."

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr called Wiggins “one of the best two-way players in the league,” saying:

“Night in and night out, he gives us 18 or 20 points. He’s shooting 42 percent from the 3. He’s guarding the most difficult player on the court every single night at the other end. He’s taken on the role defensively that is just crucial to our team with Klay (Thompson) out.”

Kerr won 5 NBA titles as a player (three with the Chicago Bulls, two with the San Antonio Spurs) and three as Golden State's coach. For a legend like Kerr to make such comments is a feat in itself.

Wiggins’ consistent shooting and hard defense is enough of an argument for All-Star contention.

With Curry and Wiggins having such phenomenal seasons, it is going to be rewarding for them to share the court for Wiggins' first All-Star appearance.

