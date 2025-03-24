"We're getting old": Drake's associate OVO Mark marks Ayesha Curry's special day with throwback snap

Rapper Drake's associate OVO Mark wished his cousin, Ayesha Curry, on her 36th birthday on Sunday, with a throwback tribute to their younger days.

Mark shared a throwback snap of them on Instagram as he relayed birthday wishes for Ayesha in the caption.

"We are getting old cuz. That's it that's all I have to say lol," Mark captioned the IG story. "Happy birthday."

OVO Mark marks Ayesha Curry's special day with throwback snap (Image: @ayeshacurry IG)

Ayesha Curry was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, until the age of 14, and is close to her cousin, Mark, who became an associate and adviser for Drake during the Canadian rapper's rise to stardom.

Steph Curry pens heartwarming note for Ayesha Curry's special day

Steph Curry took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartwarming tribute for his wife Ayesha Curry for her birthday.

The Golden State Warriors star shared a series of snaps of their moments together and coupled it with a caption that celebrated Ayesha as an individual and the significant role she plays in his life.

"Where do we begin to describe what you mean to me, our family, everyone who's been blessed enough to get to know you. You light the room up. Most caring and thoughtful person I know. Every role you fill in life you do it with a passion and energy that makes a true difference.

"A special moment happened back in the late 80's on 3/23. And I'm forever grateful for it and for you! Love you my woman. Bless up and happy birthday @ayeshacurry."

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have been married for almost 15 years and have four children. In an interview with PEOPLE, Ayesha spoke about their relationship, sharing how the couple put their relationship above all else:

"I think for us, our relationship always comes first. Then we're parents. And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So, the family sector in our lives always comes first.

"And then honestly, it's just surrounding ourselves with people that are smarter than us and know what they're doing and can make things run. And they allow us the space to truly show up however we choose to. And I think that's what's really worked for us."

Steph Curry and Ayesha met as teenagers in a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina. The couple started dating a few years later and have since steadily built a strong relationship through the years.

